Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » Why I’m buying more of this cheap FTSE 100 stock, even though it’s falling

Why I’m buying more of this cheap FTSE 100 stock, even though it’s falling

Jon Smith explains why he’s keen to buy the dip regarding a FTSE 100 stock he already owns, due to long-term demand for key commodities.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past six months, the Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) share price has dropped 11%. Over a year, it’s down 3%. Particularly in the past couple of months, the FTSE 100 stock has struggled to rally, despite the index as a whole performing positively. Despite this, I’m thinking of adding more Rio Tinto shares to my portfolio. Here’s why.

The year so far

I first bought Rio Tinto shares near the beginning of the year, as I thought that metals and other commodities could outperform. This was true for much of the early part of the year. As a result, the stock did well as it mines for products such as iron ore, copper and lithium. The more in demand these products are, the higher the price that can be charged.

This ultimately helps revenues for Rio Tinto to rise and has a knock-on impact to the share price. However, there have been some issues as we came into early summer.

Concern around the lack of recovery in China caused some investors to worry about the implications for Rio Tinto. After all, China’s the leading consumer of key metals due to the construction sector.

Another problem arose in July when the Q2 report showed that iron ore production fell by 2% versus the same period a year back. This was blamed on supply issues that can be rectified.

Why I’m still optimistic

The stock’s now back at levels seen in Q1, I think I’m going to buy the dip here. Part of the reason relates to the valuation. The price-to-earnings ratio has fallen below 10, which is my fair value benchmark. It sits at 8.85, which flags up to me a potential undervaluation.

The move lower in the share price has also acted to boost the dividend yield. It’s currently at 6.78%, well above the FTSE 100 average yield. With my income hat on, this makes it enticing to buy.

Further, my view on key commodities hasn’t changed. When we talk about the hardware (like batteries) that goes into developing artificial intelligence (AI) and electric vehicles (EVs), it needs the likes of copper, lithium and more. The commercial uses of these products is large and only going to grow. Therefore, I think Rio Tinto’s well placed to take advantage of this.

The long-term view

Of course, I need to be patient here. The risk is that continued poor sentiment weighs over the stock for the rest of the year. But that’s why I can sit back and be happy with the dividend income in the meantime. In the long run, I expect the share price to move back higher to a fairer value, buoyed by demand from China, AI and EVs.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith owns shares in Rio Tinto. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Investing Articles

Why the Persimmon share price soared 18% in July

| Stephen Wright

The Persimmon share price outpaced the rest of the FTSE 100 in July as a new government brought new potential…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 approaches new highs, UK shares still look cheap

| Stephen Wright

US stocks are expensive and emerging markets can bring economic risks. Stephen Wright thinks UK shares offer investors the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 a month in UK shares to target a £61,931 annual second income

| Ben McPoland

Investing regularly in UK shares could provide me with a sizeable second income to supplement my pension or even enable…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash in August?

| Harvey Jones

Investors are nervous, particularly in the US, as they anticipate a stock market crash next month. Here's what Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

My top 2 shares to buy in August

| Stephen Wright

While things haven’t been easy for consumer-facing companies in 2024, Stephen Wright sees opportunities to buy shares in August to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start investing this August with £850

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he'd take now if he'd never bought shares before and wanted to start investing in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 simple steps to a second income of £50,000!

| Dr. James Fox

Turning our savings into a sizeable second income might be easier than many of us think. Our writer explains how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to invest £1,000 a month in an ISA and target a passive income of £100k

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us would love some form of passive income. Our writer details the sacrifices and a tried-and-tested strategy to…

Read more »