Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My 2 favourite FTSE 100 bargain stocks this August!

My 2 favourite FTSE 100 bargain stocks this August!

Looking for the best, cheap FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying? Here are two that brokers expect to soar in value over the next 12 months.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Demand for FTSE 100 stocks continues to heat up this summer. The UK’s premier share index hit new all-time peaks above 8,300 points this week, taking total gains in 2024 to 8%.

But investor appetite hasn’t been spread equally across the Footsie. Indeed, there are plenty of blue-chip shares that remain incredibly cheap following years of underperformance.

Here are two of my favourites right now. As I’ll explain, City analysts expect their share prices to rocket in the next 12 months.

Aviva

At 496p per share, Aviva (LSE:AV.) offers brilliant value in terms of predicted earnings and expected dividends.

Okay, its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple sits close to the FTSE 100 average, at 10.7 times. However, its price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio stands at a rock-bottom 0.5. A reminder that any reading below 1 indicates that a share’s undervalued relative to predicted profits.

On top of this, the forward yield on Aviva shares is 7.1%. This is more than double the Footsie average of 3.5%.

So what are the drawbacks of investing today? One is the possibility that interest rates will remain around current highs, thus denting consumer spending. So is the threat posed by high competition across its markets.

Yet Aviva also has an opportunity to grow earnings significantly. It has one of the strongest brands in the financial services industry. It can use this — along with its cash-rich balance sheet — to capitalise on rapid growth in the pensions and retirement products segments.

In the meantime, 15 City brokers have slapped a 12-month target of 528.4p on Aviva shares. This represents potential price upside of 7%.

Vodafone Group

Investing in any telecoms stock can be risky due to the huge amounts they spend in infrastructure. Vodafone Group‘s (LSE:VOD) even had to cut the dividend for this year as it ramps up 5G-related spending.

But over the long term, companies like this also have significant long-term potential for investors. Demand for their services could grow significantly as our lives become increasingly digitalised.

It can be argued that Vodafone has particularly great growth opportunities too. This is thanks to its large exposure to Africa, where surging wealth levels and population sizes are driving product sales through the roof.

Vodafone — which has 157m customers across six African countries — reported organic service revenue growth of 9.2% last year.

At a current price of 73.5p, I think the potential rewards of owning Vodafone shares outweigh the risks. Its forward P/E ratio — like Aviva’s — is in line with that of the broader FTSE. Last year’s losses mean it doesn’t have a valid PEG ratio either.

But its dividend yield stands at an index-smashing 6.9%, even taking into account that upcoming dividend cut.

Vodafone's P/B ratio.
Created with TradingView

What’s more, its price-to-book (P/B) ratio sits below 0.4, as shown above. A reading below 1 suggests that a company trades at a discount to the value of its assets.

Fourteen analysts currently have ratings on Vodafone shares, creating a consensus target price of 96.2p. This implies the telecoms giant could rise 31% in value over the next 12 months.

Like Aviva, I think it could be one of the Footsie’s best bargain stocks to consider today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? That could become a passive income worth £19,233 a year

| Charlie Keough

This Fool buys dividend shares with the aim of making substantial passive income with minimal effort. With £20,000, here's what…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the Persimmon share price soared 18% in July

| Stephen Wright

The Persimmon share price outpaced the rest of the FTSE 100 in July as a new government brought new potential…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 approaches new highs, UK shares still look cheap

| Stephen Wright

US stocks are expensive and emerging markets can bring economic risks. Stephen Wright thinks UK shares offer investors the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 6% last month! Is it time to sell my Nvidia stock?

| Charlie Keough

Nvidia has been a star stock due to its blistering performance lately. But last month the shares took a tumble.…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How much should I invest in the stock market to retire and live off the passive income?

| Mark David Hartley

Escape the rat race and live off passive income by investing in the stock market? Sounds like a dream come…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’m thinking of buying in August!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares could deliver exceptional shareholder returns for years to come. I’m doing some intensive research to see…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

Should I buy dirt cheap easyJet shares in August?

| Royston Wild

At 463.6p, easyJet shares are among the cheapest on the FTSE 100 today. Does this make it a brilliant bargain…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I love National Grid shares!

| Royston Wild

National Grid shares have been on a rollercoaster ride in recent months. Here, Royston Wild argues that its long-term outlook's…

Read more »