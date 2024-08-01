Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares I’m thinking of buying in August!

2 FTSE 100 shares I’m thinking of buying in August!

These FTSE 100 shares could deliver exceptional shareholder returns for years to come. I’m doing some intensive research to see whether I should buy.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking for the best FTSE 100 shares to buy this month? Here are two top quality blue-chips on my watchlist.

BAE Systems

It’s not just US tech stocks that have sold off sharply in recent weeks. Defence shares have also fallen as investors moved to locked in profits following earlier share price strength.

As I type, BAE Systems‘ (LSE:BA.) share price is down 7% over the past month. I think this pullback represents an attractive opportunity for me to open a position.

This FTSE 100 share’s one of the world’s biggest defence contractors. It supplies military equipment across the world, and is a critical supplier to the US and UK armed forces. And it’s enjoying record levels of orders as global rearmament increases at the fastest pace since the Cold War.

Regrettably, the scale of global tensions mean that weapons demand could have much further scope to grow. Sir Roland Walker, head of the British Army, has said it needs to treble its fighting power by 2030 to counter the perceived threat of China, Russia and Iran. Expect arms budgets to keep increasing.

City analysts are expecting BAE Systems to report strong earnings growth for the next few years at least. A predicted 7% bottom-line rise this year is followed by forecast increases of 12% and 10% for 2025 and 2026 respectively.

With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.3 times, BAE Systems’ shares still trade at a premium to the broader FTSE 100. But despite the danger of contract lumpy timings and project development issues, I think the defence giant merits this premium.

The Berkeley Group

Housebuilders like The Berkeley Group (LSE:BKG) remain under pressure from higher-than-normal interest rates. While this remains an ongoing threat to housing demand, weakening inflation means the Bank of England could cut rates multiple times over the next year.

Encouragingly, mortgage rates are falling again in what’s tipped by some as a sign of an improving environment for homebuyers.

Last week, Nationwide became the first lender to offer a rate below 4% for the first time in years. Industry experts think this could set off a new race among lenders that could ignite the market.

This isn’t the only good news the likes of Berkeley have received recently. Following the general election, Labour confirmed its plan to build 1.5m new homes between now and 2029. A bonfire of planning rules to make this a reality could boost homebuilder profits for years to come.

Berkeley isn’t out of the woods yet, of course. City analysts think annual earnings will fall 7% and 6% in the next two financial years before rebounding thereafter.

But with a forward P/E ratio of 14.2 times, Berkeley’s cheaper than its FTSE 100 rivals, and so could be a better way for value investors like me to capitalise on a housing market recovery.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? That could become a passive income worth £19,233 a year

| Charlie Keough

This Fool buys dividend shares with the aim of making substantial passive income with minimal effort. With £20,000, here's what…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the Persimmon share price soared 18% in July

| Stephen Wright

The Persimmon share price outpaced the rest of the FTSE 100 in July as a new government brought new potential…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 approaches new highs, UK shares still look cheap

| Stephen Wright

US stocks are expensive and emerging markets can bring economic risks. Stephen Wright thinks UK shares offer investors the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 6% last month! Is it time to sell my Nvidia stock?

| Charlie Keough

Nvidia has been a star stock due to its blistering performance lately. But last month the shares took a tumble.…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How much should I invest in the stock market to retire and live off the passive income?

| Mark David Hartley

Escape the rat race and live off passive income by investing in the stock market? Sounds like a dream come…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

Should I buy dirt cheap easyJet shares in August?

| Royston Wild

At 463.6p, easyJet shares are among the cheapest on the FTSE 100 today. Does this make it a brilliant bargain…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I love National Grid shares!

| Royston Wild

National Grid shares have been on a rollercoaster ride in recent months. Here, Royston Wild argues that its long-term outlook's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How buying cheap UK shares in August could turn an empty ISA into £535,823!

| Royston Wild

Buying cheap shares like this FTSE 100 superstar could help me make half a million pounds by 2044. Here's why…

Read more »