Yields of 9.43% and 8.76%! Are these ultra-high dividend shares no-brainer bargains today?

Yields of 9.43% and 8.76%! Are these ultra-high dividend shares no-brainer bargains today?

Harvey Jones bought these two FTSE 100 dividend shares last year. He loves their income, and thinks they may start to grow too.

Harvey Jones
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

I spent most of last year buying FTSE 100 dividend shares in the hope they’d get a re-rating when interest rates started to fall.

Frankly, I was astonished by the income I could get from insurer Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN) and wealth manager M&G (LSE: MNG). Not only were they offering sky-high yields, but their shares were dirt cheap too.

I did my due diligence before buying them though, to make sure those dividends were sustainable. I ruled out the FTSE 100’s highest yielder Vodafone Group on those grounds and felt vindicated on learnings its dividend will be slashed in half next April.

So far, there’s been no such announcements from L&G and M&G. I’m not anticipating one either. I expect their dividends to rise over the next few years, albeit slowly.

Today, L&G offers a stunning trailing yield of 8.76%. M&G does even better, with 9.43%.

The most I could get from an easy access savings account is 5%, and that’s likely to slide when the Bank of England finally starts cutting interest rates. Possibly this week. When interest rates start to fall, savings rates and bond yields will inevitably fall. At that point, high-yield stocks like these two will look even more attractive.

Yet there’s a catch. Both L&G and M&G started to pick up after I bought them, but they’ve since crept back into their holes. Over 12 months, L&G’s down 3% while M&G’s up just 1.42%. Over three years, they’re down 13.82% and 9.19% respectively. Even those high yields can’t make up for that.

Over three years the FTSE 100 as a whole’s up 18.82%. It has a lower average yield of 3.7% but the total return will be far higher.

Yet I believe L&G and M&G have been harshly treated by investors and could soon play catch-up.

M&G looks a better bet

I’m a little concerned by L&G. It’s in the throes of a restructuring plan as it battles to revive shareholder value. Also, it looks pricey, trading at 31.22 times earnings. The recent £200m share buyback didn’t stir much excitement.

However, it does plan to boost dividends 5% in 2024, then 2% thereafter, with further share repurchases on top. The group also has an exciting growth opportunity in the US. Its asset management arm is due revival too.

M&G’s operating profit before tax totalled jumped 27.5% to £797m in 2023, smashing forecasts, while net client flows and operating capital generation both jumped. Yet investors chose to focus on its tiny full-year dividend hike of just 0.1p to 19.7p per share. Given the bumper yield, I was in a more forgiving mood. The M&G share price isn’t overpriced, trading at 16.33 times earnings, but it isn’t expensive either.

I’d buy more M&G shares today, no question. The only thing stopping me is that I already hold a big chunk of them. I wouldn’t buy L&G at today’s price, but I’m definitely holding what I’ve got. All the way to retirement and beyond, with luck. These two are still my favourite income stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

