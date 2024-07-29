Forget the Lloyds share price, this bank could be a bargain

Plenty of investors have their eyes on the Lloyds share price, but I think there’s another bank that might offer even more potential.

While many UK investors have their eyes fixed on the Lloyds share price, there’s another financial institution that I think deserves a closer look: Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN). Potentially trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, this multinational bank could offer an opportunity for savvy investors willing to look beyond the usual suspects.

Another option

Standard Chartered, with its rich history dating back to 1853, has carved out a unique niche in the banking world. Unlike its UK-focused peers, it derives much of its business from rapidly growing markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. This geographical diversification provides exposure to some of the world’s most dynamic economies, potentially offering stronger growth prospects than banks primarily concentrated in mature Western markets.

Its market capitalisation currently sits around £18.3bn. At just half the size of Lloyds, there may still be plenty of market share and growth ahead for the company. I think a deeper dive into the company’s fundamentals reveals an intriguing investment case.

Potentially undervalued

According to a discounted cash flow calculation, Standard Chartered is trading at a whopping 62.4% below its estimated fair value. Not a guarantee by any means, but this potential undervaluation suggests there could be substantial room for growth.

From a valuation perspective, it looks attractive compared to its peers. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.7 times, it’s trading at a significant discount to many other UK banks. The price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.5 further underscores the potential value on offer, as investors are effectively buying £1 of the bank’s assets for just 50p.

The bank’s earnings growth also paints an optimistic picture. Over the past five years, it has achieved impressive earnings growth of 29.2% per year. Looking ahead, analysts forecast earnings to grow at a healthy 11.44% annually. This combination of historical performance and future potential could be a recipe for strong returns.

A risky sector

Of course, no investment is without risk. The company faces challenges, including an unstable dividend track record and recent significant insider selling, totalling well over £10m. Additionally, regulatory changes and geopolitical tensions in its key operating regions could impact performance.

However, I feel that for investors willing to embrace some risk in pursuit of potentially outsized returns, the stock presents a compelling opportunity. Its strong presence in emerging markets, coupled with its current undervaluation, could position it for substantial growth as these economies continue to develop.

Moreover, Standard Chartered’s focus on digital innovation and sustainable finance aligns well with global trends, potentially driving future growth and profitability. The recent appointment of Monica Malone, with over 20 years in emerging markets, as Head of Banks and Broker Dealers also signals its commitment to strengthening its position in these key markets.

One to watch

While Lloyds and other UK banking stalwarts will always have their place in many portfolios, forward-thinking investors might want to consider looking further afield. Standard Chartered, with its unique positioning and apparent undervaluation, could offer a path to potentially superior returns in the years ahead.

For those seeking value in the banking sector, Standard Chartered might just be a hidden gem. I’ll be adding it to my own watchlist.