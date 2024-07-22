Looking for top penny stocks to buy? Royston Wild believes these UK small-cap shares could prove lucrative investments in the years ahead.

3 of the best penny stocks for growth, dividends, and value!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Penny stocks are incredibly popular with share pickers seeking hot growth shares.

If the stars align as well as investors hope, these shares can potentially deliver returns far greater than the broader stock market.

However, penny shares aren’t just about soaring profits and share price growth. Some sub-£1 companies can also be great buys for those seeking a large and growing passive income.

With this in mind, here are two small-cap growth and dividend stocks — along with one dirt-cheap penny stock — I think are worth a close look today.

Growth

Serabi Gold‘s (LSE:SRB) share price has soared in 2024 as gold prices have taken off. In recent days they hit fresh peaks above $2,480 per ounce, and with inflationary worries persisting — and concerns over the worldwide political landscape growing — demand for the safe-haven metal could keep on surging.

City analysts certainly believe so. This is reflected in their bright earnings forecasts for Serabi Gold: profits are tipped to grow 173% and 54% in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Profits should also be boosted by a steady production ramp-up at Serabi’s Coringa mine in Brazil over the next few years. This is expected to drive group output to 60,000 ounces per year by 2026 from a predicted 38,000 to 40,000 this year.

But investors should remember that any unexpected surprises could throw these growth estimates off course.

Dividends

Property stocks can be a great way to source a regular passive income. The rents they generate are often payable under long-term contracts, providing a steady stream of income that they can distribute to shareholders.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) in particular can be lucrative dividend stocks to own. Rules state that they must pay at least 90% of annual rental profits out in the form of dividends.

Alternative Income REIT (LSE:AIRE) is one such company worth a close look today. While it isn’t immune to economic downturns, its wide sector footprint (spanning healthcare, retail, residential, and utilities, for instance) helps to reduce this risk and its impact on investor returns.

And today, Alternative Income sports a huge 8.9% forward dividend yield.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Value

HSS Hire Group (LSE:HSS) has suffered of late as higher interest rates have put the brakes on construction sector growth. This could remain a problem too if inflation remains high and the Bank of England doesn’t cut its benchmark.

I’d argue that this threat is baked into HSS’ ultra-low valuation, however. Today the rental equipment supplier trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.2 times.

I think HSS has a tremendous opportunity to grow profits from this point on. It will benefit from the growing trend of people and companies renting equipment rather than buying it. A likely pickup in the construction market — boosted by the new government’s plans to turbocharge house building — will also give its profits a big push.

The 8.3% dividend yield on HSS shares provides an added bonus for value investors to savour.