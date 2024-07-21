Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Looking for dividend stocks? These 3 investment trusts might be great buys

Looking for dividend stocks? These 3 investment trusts might be great buys

Investment trusts can be great ways for investors to achieve financial independence. These dividend growth stocks could be three of the best.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

An investment strategy focused on dividend stocks can be a great way to build long-term wealth.

By reinvesting dividends I receive, I can substantially boost my returns by earning money on my initial capital investment as well as those income payments.

With my total dividends rising over time as the number of shares I hold increases, the power of compounding significantly enhances my overall returns, leading to exponential growth in my investment portfolio.

Investment trusts can be excellent shares to buy to help me make this a reality. Many are focused specifically on generating income for their shareholders. And with a diversified range of assets and professional management teams, they offer the potential for steady and reliable income streams.

There are many such trusts for UK investors to choose from today. Here are three of my favourites that I think are worth serious consideration.

City of London Investment Trust

City of London Investment Trust (LSE:CTY) is one of the London stock market’s greatest dividend aristocrats. It’s raised the annual dividend for a staggering 57 years on the spin.

At 432p, the trust carries a trailing dividend yield of 4.7%. That’s more than a percentage higher than that of the broader FTSE 100 index.

City of London’s highly geared towards British blue-chip stocks like BAE Systems, RELX, HSBC and Unilever. These businesses tend to be sound investments over time, thanks to their market-leading positions and solid balance sheets.

More than 88% of City of London’s capital is allocated in UK shares. Investors should be mindful that this could lead to disappointing results if economic conditions in Britain worsen.

Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust (LSE:ATST) may be a better buy for investors seeking greater geographical diversification. Right now, 57% of its money is tied up in US equities. The remainder is spread broadly across other global regions.

As with City of London, the trust is also focused on stable, market-leading multinational businesses. Key holdings here include Microsoft, Amazon, Visa and Nvidia.

Alliance has a larger weighting towards tech stocks than many other trusts. This gives investors a chance to exploit hot growth themes like artificial intelligence (AI), though on the downside it also means returns may be more vulnerable during economic downturns.

At £12.20 per share, the trust’s trailing dividend yield is 2.1%. It has also raised annual dividends for 57 straight years.

The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust (LSE:MRCH) has fewer years of steady dividend growth than those other two. But at 42 years, it can clearly still be considered a top dividend aristocrat.

Some of the largest holdings here include GSK, Shell, British American Tobacco and Barclays. Almost 45% of its capital is tied up in just 10 companies though, which makes it less diversified in this respect than certain other trusts.

At 576p per share, Merchants boasts a trailing dividend yield of 4.9%. Its exposure to cyclical, sensitive, and defensive sectors suggests it could continue to deliver a healthy passive income to investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, BAE Systems, Barclays Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., GSK, HSBC Holdings, Microsoft, Nvidia, RELX, Unilever, and Visa. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price growth story in 4 simple charts

| Charlie Carman

The Rolls-Royce share price has soared since the pandemic. These four charts help to explain the company's success and continued…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

History suggests the FTSE 100 may double from where it is now

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 overall is buoyant, but this single stock has the potential to be a better buy now its…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing For Beginners

How to invest £2k the Warren Buffett way

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett's made a fortune by investing his money in a very specific way. Here’s how to invest a few…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 stunning FTSE dividend growth shares down 25% and 27% I’ll buy and hold forever

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has identified two exciting FTSE 100 growth stocks that pay dividends on top. But why have they done…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can this FTSE 250 stock roar back to life next week?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 car maker's set to unveil its H1 on 24 July. Our writer takes a closer look at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£12,000 in savings? I’d buy these 3 FTSE shares to target passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I've been looking for FTSE 100 shares with rising dividends that could be great buys for building up a long-term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to start earning a second income today by investing just £500!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Volatility in the UK economy has once again proved the need to have a significant second income stream. Here’s how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how to target £500k starting with a small Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores a simple long-term investment strategy that could turn £5k into £500k by leveraging the power of a…

Read more »