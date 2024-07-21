Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £12,000 in savings? I’d buy these 3 FTSE shares to target passive income

£12,000 in savings? I’d buy these 3 FTSE shares to target passive income

I’ve been looking for FTSE 100 shares with rising dividends that could be great buys for building up a long-term passive income portfolio.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been buying UK shares to secure passive income streams for some years, and right now I see a few very attractive options.

But with the stock market rising, forcing dividend yields down, what might I buy if I could start with £12,000 to invest today?

Lloyds Banking Group

I’ve always liked financial stocks. And I would have to choose one I already hold, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY).

Lloyds shares are doing well, up 25% so far in 2024, and that’s dropped the forecast dividend yield to 4.7%. So it looks like the best time to buy could be behind us.

The shares sell for 10 times forward earnings, and that might not be super cheap. But it would drop to only around seven times based on 2026 forecasts.

And by then, if the analysts are right, we could see the dividend up above 6% again. And whenever the chance arises, the board reminds us of its “progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend policy“.

This year is still a dangerous one, mind. Profits are down on last year, and the depressed housing market is hurting. Cautious investors might want to wait and see how 2024 turns out.

National Grid

I rate National Grid (LSE: NG.) as the best passive income stock I’ve never bought. And after the share price slumped in May, this might be one of my best chances ever.

The price fell after the firm launched its £7bn rights issue, which took the market by surprise. It’s all about expanding its energy infrastructure in the UK and US, as energy generation and storage move to new technologies. That seems like a good thing.

But those folk who want to be able to ignore their income stocks, expect them to never make waves, and just keep taking the dividends, seem to have been shaken by it.

It does, though, lift the forecast dividend yield to 6.1%, the best its been for some time, and that’s the key attraction.

My main fear is that, having done it once, National Grid might be bold enough to raise new capital again in the coming years. But I’d be happy to take that risk.

Taylor Wimpey

My third pick was tricky, as most of my top dividends now are all in financials, and I’d need diversification. But it has to be Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.), which has had a tough few years.

Interest rates are high, and mortgages are expensive. And though rates seem likely to start falling, I can’t see the super low rates we enjoyed so recently coming back any time soon.

A tougher property market could hurt dividends. And that could in turn send the recent Taylor Wimpey share price mini recovery back down.

But two things would make Taylor Wimpey a passive income buy for me. One is a forecast dividend that’s still up at 6.1%. And the other is the UK’s long-term housing shortage. Hmm, didn’t the new government just say something about boosting construction?

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Would I be crazy to buy Lloyds shares at a 52-week high?

| Stephen Wright

Lloyds shares are up 30% over the last 12 months. But at a P/E ratio of 8, is it too…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

Would I be crazy to buy more shares in FTSE giant Unilever after a 20% rise?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

FTSE powerhouse Unilever is performing really well at the moment. And Edward Sheldon's tempted to buy a few more shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price growth story in 4 simple charts

| Charlie Carman

The Rolls-Royce share price has soared since the pandemic. These four charts help to explain the company's success and continued…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

History suggests the FTSE 100 may double from where it is now

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 overall is buoyant, but this single stock has the potential to be a better buy now its…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing For Beginners

How to invest £2k the Warren Buffett way

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett's made a fortune by investing his money in a very specific way. Here’s how to invest a few…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 stunning FTSE dividend growth shares down 25% and 27% I’ll buy and hold forever

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has identified two exciting FTSE 100 growth stocks that pay dividends on top. But why have they done…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can this FTSE 250 stock roar back to life next week?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 car maker's set to unveil its H1 on 24 July. Our writer takes a closer look at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to start earning a second income today by investing just £500!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Volatility in the UK economy has once again proved the need to have a significant second income stream. Here’s how…

Read more »