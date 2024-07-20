Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’d start investing with £480 like this

I’d start investing with £480 like this

Christopher Ruane explains three principles he would use to start investing with less than £500, if he was a complete stock market novice.

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One reason — or excuse — many people use for not start investing is money.

That is understandable.

Having said that, though, it need not take huge amounts of money to start buying shares. In fact I think there is a lot to be said for beginning on a small scale. Any learners’ mistakes may be less costly that way.

If I had a spare £480, here are three steps I would take to start investing.

1. Getting ready to buy shares

First, I would put the money into a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA that I felt matched my own needs and circumstances best (there are lots of different options available).

Doing that I would be ready to put the money into the market as soon as I found shares to buy.

2. Understanding how the stock market works

However, I would not be in a rush to buy. There are lots of shares that perform badly or moderately – and only a few that perform spectacularly well.

I might not find the brilliant ones – but I would certainly try! So, I would take time to learn about how the stock market works in practice.

For example, when I buy a share, what am I actually getting – and how can I decide if the price is attractive? What costs and fees might eat into my returns? What is the right mixture of risk and potential reward? Many people start investing with too little focus on risk and too high an estimation of their own stock picking capabilities.

In most areas of life, investing time in education and understanding how things work before doing them makes sense. The stock market is no different.

3. Finding shares to buy

Even with £480, I would not want to put all my eggs in one basket, so I would diversify across at least a couple of different shares. I might also consider buying shares in investment trusts, which themselves typically have a diversified portfolio.

I do not buy shares simply because I think the price might move higher. That is not investment, but speculation. Instead, I look for great businesses I think are substantially undervalued when weighing their current share price against future commercial prospects.

Of course that involves some level of estimation in my part – nobody knows for sure what will happen in future. Still, I look for certain characteristics.

This can be seen with my ownership of shares in JD Sports (LSE: JD).

The global market for sportswear is large and I expect it to stay that way over time. Thanks to a network of thousands of stores spanning multiple markets and a large digital presence, JD Sports is able to tap into that potential.

The retailer has a number of competitive advantages, from economies of scale to an outstanding understanding of consumer trends and what its target customers like.

That does not mean it is all plain sailing. Nike has struggled with weak demand this year and that is a risk to revenues and profits of retailers including JD Sports.

But, as a long-term investor, I like the balance of risk and potential reward I think owning JD Sports shares offers me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

After crashing 68% in just 1 year, is this FTSE 100 share now a deep bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been buying an iconic FTSE share that is down by two-thirds over the past year. Here he…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim to turn £20K into £90K+ using 3 simple Warren Buffett moves

| Christopher Ruane

By learning a trio of investing lessons from Warren Buffett, this writer hopes he could earn many tens of thousands…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Which high-yield FTSE 100 stocks would I consider buying for passive income?

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 100 contains a number of stocks offering monster dividend yields. Would our writer snap up any in his…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to generate over £100 a month of passive income

| Christopher Ruane

By putting £9,000 into carefully chosen blue-chip dividend shares today, our writer thinks he could earn a three figure monthly…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks Fools think could make a mockery of analyst earnings forecasts

| The Motley Fool Staff

Though we're long-term investors here at The Motley Fool UK, every shareholder likes to see a spike in their stock…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 ‘super-dependable’ dividend shares that have paid income for decades

| Mark David Hartley

Mark Hartley considers two dividend shares that have rewarded shareholders with lucrative payments for more than 20 years.

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

2 picks that could supercharge a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA can bring spectacular returns. But the most important thing for investors is working…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Very big dividend yields are expected from these FTSE 100 stocks

| Roland Head

Roland Head highlights five FTSE 100 shares with dividend yields over 9% and explains which one he’d buy now.

Read more »