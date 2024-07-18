Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’ve placed a big bet on this forgotten FTSE 100 share and think I’m onto a winner

I’ve placed a big bet on this forgotten FTSE 100 share and think I’m onto a winner

Harvey Jones has been underwhelmed by the sluggish performance of this FTSE 100 share but believes it’ll soon swing back into favour.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s time I cast a critical eye over a FTSE 100 share in my portfolio that’s failed to move up lately. Is it time to sell or buy more?

Interest in commodity giant Glencore (LSE: GLEN) has faded lately judging by Fool traffic and its own share price performance. Yet I have a big position that I still expect to pay off over time.

There are times when the Glencore share price can shoot the lights out, but this isn’t one of them. That’s a shame, because I bought it last year hoping for growth and income, but have been disappointed on both fronts.

LSE hidden gem

Glencore shares have fallen 1.77% over the last year, against a 10% rise on the FTSE 100 as a whole. They’ve thrashed the index over five years though, up 68.15% against 8.59%. I think they’ll do it again, when conditions change.

I judge the success or failure of my investments over a minimum period of five years, ideally much longer. Patience is particularly important when investing in cyclical stocks, and the natural resources sector is arguably the most cyclical of all.

For years, Glencore boomed on demand from China, which gobbled up around two thirds of all global commodity production. China isn’t booming any more. While its GDP looks set to grow a solid 5% this year, we have to recalibrate our sights. 

China has a more mature economy. Growth has to slow. Its shrinking population won’t help.

These concerns are reflected in Glencore’s share price, with the stock trading at just 13.7 times forward earnings. In April last year, its price-to-book ratio spiked to 2.34. Today, it’s back down to 1.63. It has been cheaper though. Let’s see what the charts say.


Chart by TradingView

The group’s return on equity has also slumped, as this chart shows.


Chart by TradingView

Glencore’s expected to be a beneficiary of the green transition, as it produces the metals and minerals required by renewables infrastructure and electric vehicles, but it’s not all one-way traffic. Legal & General recently sold its stake due to concerns over its shift into thermal coal.

My big recovery play

When I bought Glencore, the shares were yielding almost 6%. Dividend forecasts have now dropped sharply to just 2.23% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, as this chart shows. That’s a crushing disappointment for a dividend hound like me.


Chart by TradingView

Looking at these figures, it isn’t hard to see why Glencore has fallen out of favour.

Analysts are optimistic though, with 14 setting an average price target of 526.3p. That’s more than 15% higher than today’s price of 456p.

I’m optimistic too. Selling a commodity stock at this point in its cycle would be daft. Also, I believe Glencore will revive when interest rates are finally cut, and investor sentiment picks up.

I expect my shares to recover at pace. I just don’t know when. I have a large position so don’t need to buy more. But I’m definitely not selling.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Glencore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Even after a 33% move, this FTSE 250 company could still be undervalued

| Gordon Best

Most investors would be cautious after seeing a stock grow by more than 30% in a year, but this FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 global investment trusts for maximum diversity in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Mark David Hartley

I think investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA is the most logical route to take for UK residents who…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I want to own before the next UK stock market boom

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two very different FTSE 250 stocks that, based on recent news flow, could do very well…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

The 3i Group share price rises after a positive Q1 performance update!

| Charlie Keough

The 3i Group share price is up 1.3% following the announcement of its first-quarter results. This Fool takes a look…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d snap up this growth stock at 29p without hesitation!

| Ben McPoland

This writer shines a light on one growth stock in the small-cap space whose price has nearly doubled in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the AJ Bell share price is soaring!

| Dr. James Fox

The AJ Bell share price took off on 18 July after the company's impressive trading update. Our writer takes a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After the Lloyds share price hits a 52-week high, what next?

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price is finally having a good year. But I reckon 2024 might just mark the start of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Now the Rolls-Royce share price is down 8% from its 52-week high, what next?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price climbed magnificently in 2023. And so far this year, it's just kept on up. What about…

Read more »