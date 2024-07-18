Even after a 33% move, this FTSE 250 company could still be undervalued

Most investors would be cautious after seeing a stock grow by more than 30% in a year, but this FTSE 250 company might just be getting started.

In the world of investing, I feel like the thrill lies in uncovering hidden gems. I sense that one such intriguing story is unfolding within the FTSE 250, where Just (LSE: JUST) has been making waves. With a remarkable 33% surge over the past year, the big question is: has the ship sailed, or is there still gold in these waters?

What does it do?

Founded in 2004, the company is a specialist financial services group that focuses on the UK retirement market. It provides a range of financial products and services tailored to retirees, including lifetime mortgages, defined benefit de-risking solutions, and guaranteed income for life solutions.

The UK’s demographic landscape is shifting. By 2040, nearly one in four people in the UK will be aged 65 or over, according to the Office for National Statistics. This trend positions the firm as a critical player in the retirement market.

Recent growth

The 33% rise in the shares isn’t just a fluke. This surge is underpinned by solid financial performance and strategic initiatives. In its latest interim results, management reported a 15% increase in Retirement Income sales and a 20% rise in underlying operating profit.

The valuation

Despite the impressive rally, a few valuation metrics suggest there’s still plenty of room for growth. The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 10 times, potentially a bargain compared to the industry average of 19.1 times.

Comparatively, larger peers like Legal & General (31.2 times) and Chesnara (20.4 times) have higher P/E ratios, reflecting more optimistic market sentiment towards them.

But the most interesting metric for me is a discounted cash flow (DCF) calculation. From this estimate, the shares are currently priced 46.2% below estimate of its fair value. Of course, none of these are a guarantee, but they suggest there’s plenty of potential.

Opportunities and risks

The company is well-positioned to ride the wave of an ageing population with its innovative retirement products. Additionally, the shift from defined benefit to defined contribution pension schemes in the UK opens up new avenues to capture a larger market share.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are also on the horizon, aimed at expanding the company’s product offerings and geographic reach. These initiatives are likely to drive revenue growth and enhance shareholder value in the long run.

However, no investment comes without risks. The company operates in a highly regulated industry, and any adverse changes in regulatory policies could impact its business operations. Economic conditions and interest rate fluctuations can also influence the demand for retirement products and services.

Moreover, the sector is fiercely competitive, with established players and new entrants constantly vying for market share. Management will need to stay ahead of the curve.

One to watch

The 33% rise is certainly impressive, but it might just be the beginning for the shares. The company’s strong financial performance and favourable market dynamics suggest there is still significant potential. As the UK’s retirement market continues to grow, the firm is well-positioned to capitalise on these trends and deliver substantial value to its shareholders.

For me, Just represents a compelling opportunity. With a particularly attractive valuation, this FTSE 250 company could still be a relatively hidden gem. I’ll be adding it to my watchlist.