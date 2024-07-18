Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 250 shares I want to own before the next UK stock market boom

2 FTSE 250 shares I want to own before the next UK stock market boom

Paul Summers picks out two very different FTSE 250 stocks that, based on recent news flow, could do very well as the UK economy recovers its mojo.

Paul Summers
Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With inflation cooling and interest rates set to fall, I’m cautiously optimistic on how companies in the home-focused FTSE 250 index will fare in the rest of 2024.

Here are two I’ve got on my wishlist to consider buying when cash becomes available.

Confidence improving

Investment platform AJ Bell (LSE: AJB) should fare well as cost pressures ease. The more discretionary income people have left over, the more able they are to think about their long-term financial futures and put it to work in the market.

Based on today’s (18 July) trading update, there are signs this is already happening. Customer numbers rose by 25,000 to 528,000 in the last quarter. Gross and net inflows were also “significantly higher” than over the same period in the previous year.

Too expensive?

The snag is that some investors have seen it coming. AJ Bell shares are now up 40% in 2024. That’s a huge outperformance compared to the 9%-or-so achieved by the FTSE 250 as a whole.

Prior to markets opening, the former changed hands for 21 times forecast earnings — worth bearing in mind if the UK economy hits another sticky patch. In such as situation, anything remotely pricey may be punished. While undoubtedly one of the bigger players, AJ Bell also operates in a crowded market where retaining clients is a constant battle.

Then again, the current valuation’s still far below the company’s average over the last five years (38 times earnings). And a higher-than-usual price tag for a stock like this makes sense considering the chunky margins it consistently makes.

Rising demand

For a bit of diversification, I’d consider adding fellow FTSE 250 member Big Yellow (LSE: ) to my portfolio.

In sharp contrast to the hassle involved in buy-to-let, owning a slice of this real estate investment trust (REIT) would give me fuss-free exposure to rental properties and regular passive income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Like AJ Bell, the self-storage specialist has also seen a uptick in business recently. Today’s update revealed a 4% rise in revenue in Q1 compared to the same three-month period in 2023.

The biggest driver of demand seems to be from domestic customers. I wonder if a decision by the Bank of England to cut rates (perhaps as soon as next month) could be the catalyst for a revival in the housing market and more business for firms like this as people look to temporarily store their clutter between moves.

But I also like that Big Yellow is positioning itself for growth. Having now received planning permission for nine new sites, the company is “embarking on an intense period of construction activity“.

If that’s not bullish, I don’t know what is!

Great dividends

An investment in Big Yellow seems to have many of the same risks as AJ Bell. Trading at a similar forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, the shares aren’t cheap. I also need to be aware that this mid-cap is dependent on just one market — the UK.

For this reason, I’d make a point of checking that my portfolio also contained companies that made at least some of their money overseas.

But that 3.8% dividend yield is mightily tempting, especially as the company has a good history of hiking payouts in most years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

The 3i Group share price rises after a positive Q1 performance update!

| Charlie Keough

The 3i Group share price is up 1.3% following the announcement of its first-quarter results. This Fool takes a look…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d snap up this growth stock at 29p without hesitation!

| Ben McPoland

This writer shines a light on one growth stock in the small-cap space whose price has nearly doubled in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the AJ Bell share price is soaring!

| Dr. James Fox

The AJ Bell share price took off on 18 July after the company's impressive trading update. Our writer takes a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After the Lloyds share price hits a 52-week high, what next?

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price is finally having a good year. But I reckon 2024 might just mark the start of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Now the Rolls-Royce share price is down 8% from its 52-week high, what next?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price climbed magnificently in 2023. And so far this year, it's just kept on up. What about…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

As the Frasers Group share price jumps 8% on FY earnings, I’m thinking of buying

| Alan Oscroft

The Frasers Group share price has trebled over the past five years, while other retailers have struggled. But the valuation…

Read more »

Investing Articles

6.11% yield and a P/E of 11! Has the National Grid share price ever looked better value?

| Harvey Jones

The National Grid share price initially seemed to offer plenty of value for Harvey Jones, but some of the numbers…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

3 reasons why the rally in the Barclays share price isn’t over yet

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out continued efficiencies in operations and the recovering UK economy as reasons to help the Barclays share…

Read more »