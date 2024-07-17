Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 23.5% yield! 1 of the best REITs to buy in July?

23.5% yield! 1 of the best REITs to buy in July?

This REIT currently pays one of the highest dividend yields on the entire London Stock Exchange! Is this a warning sign, or a tremendous opportunity?

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have long been a terrific way to gain exposure to the property market and earn some passive income. With the vast majority of net rental income paid out as dividends, REITs often provide shareholders with impressive yields.

But right now, Regional REIT Ltd (LSE:RGL) is wearing the crown for the largest yield. At 23.5%, shareholders are earning a pretty monumental income stream. What’s driving this enormous payout? And is this a trap or a buying opportunity?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Investigating the yield

The percentage payout shareholders enjoy is driven by two factors. Either the underlying business is hiking dividend payments, or the stock price has collapsed through the floor. In the case of Regional, it’s the latter.

Like most REITs, Regional’s in the business of buying properties and renting them out to generate a reliable and consistent flow of cash. Across the first three months of 2024, the firm generated £65.5m in rent, with 97.2% of tenants paying on time. And with an occupancy just shy of 80%, business appears to be relatively stable from an operational perspective.

Sadly, the firm’s property portfolio has been hit fairly hard in terms of valuation. With interest rates going through the roof, market prices have tumbled, dragging down the share price. And the impact on Regional has been especially diabolical, given that 92.8% of its real estate portfolio is invested in office space – something that’s slowly falling out of fashion on the back of remote working solutions.

Nevertheless, management continues to pay dividends to shareholders, citing that the steady decline in inflation is making way for more favourable market conditions. So is this secretly a screaming buy?

Digging into the financials

Remote working opens the door to cost saving and some efficiency boosts for certain businesses. However, I’m not convinced office working is going to disappear. In fact, we’ve seen a lot of companies starting to encourage or even demand employees return to the office since the pandemic came to an end.

Therefore, the cyclical downturn in the office real estate market is likely to eventually bounce back. At least, that’s what I think. However, it’s difficult to predict when this might happen. And in the meantime, Regional’s in a bit of a pickle regarding debt.

As of March, the group’s net loan-to-value ratio sits around 55.2%. That’s a fairly significant amount of gearing for any business. And it’s significantly higher than management’s desired target of 40%.

The group’s started making progress in reducing its debt burden, which now stands at £413.2m versus £420.8m at the start of the year. And it’s also worth pointing out that all of its loans are now on fixed rates, providing clarity of future interest obligations.

But with an average debt servicing cost of 3.4%, it’s putting a lot of pressure on the bottom line. So much so that the firm’s being forced to sell some of its properties in a pretty terrible market, resulting in the destruction of shareholder value.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that this REIT’s valuation’s plummeted. And while the firm appears capable of adapting, there are far less risky real estate opportunities elsewhere.

Therefore, personally, even with a 23.5% yield, this isn’t a stock I’m interested in buying right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How to invest £500 a month in an ISA to target a passive income of £42,148!

| Royston Wild

Building a million-pound Stocks and Shares ISA is a realistic possibility with the right investing strategy. Here are the steps…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up 30% in July! Should I buy it now?

| Roland Head

This FTSE 250 technology stock has seen its share price rise by 30% already in July. Roland Head asks if…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget Rolls-Royce shares! I’d rather buy this FTSE stock

| Sumayya Mansoor

Despite Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) shares faring well in recent times, our writer explains why she would prefer to buy this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rio Tinto’s share price slumps following production update! Time to buy in?

| Royston Wild

Poor production news has pulled Rio Tinto's share price sharply lower again. Is the FTSE 100 mining stock now too…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA make me a millionaire?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at how many years it might take to grow a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these 2 dividend stocks no-brainer buys for a winning portfolio?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at these dividend stocks to see if they can help her build wealth through…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does a 35% price drop make Trufin one of the best AIM shares to buy now?

| Ben McPoland

The Trufin share price has just fallen by over a third after Lloyds terminated a contract. Does this make it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

4% yield and 45% growth in 12 months forecasted! I love this passive income investment

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author says this passive income investment is significantly undervalued with a generous dividend yield. It's at the top of…

Read more »