Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Forget Rolls-Royce shares! I’d rather buy this FTSE stock

Forget Rolls-Royce shares! I’d rather buy this FTSE stock

Despite Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) shares faring well in recent times, our writer explains why she would prefer to buy this FTSE pick instead.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) has been one of the biggest winners across the FTSE index in the past 18 months or so. However, I reckon Greggs (LSE: GRG) is a better stock to buy for me and my holdings.

Here’s why!

Stellar performance

There’s no doubt that Rolls-Royce shares have had an excellent time of things lately. The shares have risen a mammoth 210% over a 12-month period, from 146p at this time last year, to current levels of 454p.

A combination of post-pandemic recovery, a new leadership team, and a burgeoning market – in the shape of defence spending increasing due to geopolitical tensions – has helped. During the pandemic, Rolls-Royce was in all sorts of trouble and in huge debt. It’s pleasing to see the business has turned a corner.

However, I just think Greggs shares are a better fit for me, and would provide better long-term growth and returns. Plus, the business has a better track record. Although, it is worth mentioning that past performance isn’t necessarily a guarantee of the future.

Greggs shares are up 12% over the same period that Rolls-Royce shares have soared 210%. At this time last year, Greggs shares were trading for 2,560p, compared to current levels of 2,884p.

My investment case

I reckon Greggs is one of the best growth stories of the past few years. The rate at which the business has grown its presence, performance, and shareholder value is quite remarkable. Plus, I must admit I’m a regular customer, and can rarely say no to one of its sweet treats or pastries.

From a fundamental view, the business has zero debt on its balance sheet. Yes, you read that correctly. This is huge for me, as it can help boost returns, as well as continue its aggressive growth strategy.

Next, unlike Rolls-Royce, Greggs shares offer a dividend. The current dividend yield stands at 3.5%. Plus, the business has a track record of providing special dividends too. However, I do understand that dividends are never guaranteed.

Finally, the shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 19. I see this as fair value, and have no qualms paying a fair price for a wonderful company, to paraphrase Warren Buffett.

Some investors think Greggs growth could be overcooked. However, the business continues to find ways to keep the gravy train running. A few examples include longer opening hours, strategic partnerships with popular delivery firms Uber Eats and Just Eat, as well as partnerships with other retailers such as Tesco, Primark, and others for further concessions. In my view, there’s lots more growth and returns to come.

From a bearish view, a current cost-of-living crisis and wage inflation could put a dent in earnings and returns though. The former is a problem as cash-strapped consumers could move away from takeaway treats as they battle higher essential bills. The latter could take a bite out of profits, and if wages go up, Greggs may need to increase prices, which could dent the firm’s competitive advantage.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up 30% in July! Should I buy it now?

| Roland Head

This FTSE 250 technology stock has seen its share price rise by 30% already in July. Roland Head asks if…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rio Tinto’s share price slumps following production update! Time to buy in?

| Royston Wild

Poor production news has pulled Rio Tinto's share price sharply lower again. Is the FTSE 100 mining stock now too…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA make me a millionaire?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at how many years it might take to grow a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these 2 dividend stocks no-brainer buys for a winning portfolio?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at these dividend stocks to see if they can help her build wealth through…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does a 35% price drop make Trufin one of the best AIM shares to buy now?

| Ben McPoland

The Trufin share price has just fallen by over a third after Lloyds terminated a contract. Does this make it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

4% yield and 45% growth in 12 months forecasted! I love this passive income investment

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author says this passive income investment is significantly undervalued with a generous dividend yield. It's at the top of…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d start investing in FTSE shares today

| Paul Summers

Based on his own experiences, Paul Summers reflects on the steps he'd take if he wanted to begin investing in…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Prediction: these shares will outperform Rolls-Royce over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares could deliver solid returns in the years ahead. However, Edward Sheldon believes these stocks will produce higher gains.

Read more »