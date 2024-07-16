Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 41%, Ocado shares could attract investors as results improve

Down 41%, Ocado shares could attract investors as results improve

Ocado shares are among the worst performers on the FTSE 250 over 12 months. But despite raising its 2024 guidance, our writer still isn’t convinced.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Ocado (LSE:OCDO) shares have underperformed over the past 12 months, falling 41%. The firm has also been demoted from the FTSE 100.

There was some momentum in the run-up to these H1 results on 16 July, but the stock went into reverse on 15 July after one of the last bullish brokerages slashed its price target on the stock.

But in early trading on 16 July, the market responded positively to Ocado’s H1 earnings. So what did Ocado’s results tell us?

Losses narrow and guidance raised

Ocado’s more than just a UK-focused online supermarket joint venture with Marks & Spencer. The company sells its warehouse technology solutions around the world — arguably this is the most exciting part of the business.

Ocado’s H1 results contained several positives. Revenue improved 12.6% to £1.5bn, driven by strong performances in Technology Solutions, up 22%. Meanwhile, Ocado Logistics saw +6% growth and Ocado Retail 11%.

Adjusted EBITDA surged to £71.2m from £16.6m and pre-tax loss narrowed to £154m from £290m. Net debt at the end of the period was £1.2bn, up from £1.1bn at the end of H1 2023.

Ocado improved its guidance for the full year, with a £150m improvement in cash outflows for FY24. And it aims for positive cash flow by FY26, noting a clear path to profitability.

CEO Tim Steiner suggested that Ocado had successfully navigated a challenging period of grocery inflation and that, as things normalised, there was a new opportunity for growth.

The global channel shift to online has now resumed and Ocado is uniquely well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunity,” he said.

What does this mean?

Investors will certainly be impressed by an improvement in guidance, but some investors will question whether this is a watershed moment for the stock.

The company’s been hit by a number of negative reports in recent weeks, including a downgrade by brokerage Bernstein on 15 July.

Bernstein analyst William Woods, who has been bullish on Ocado for over two years, slashed his share price target from 1,000p to 250p, downgrading his recommendation to Underperform from Outperform.

Additionally, Ocado announced that its Canadian partner Sobeys has paused the opening of a fourth robotic warehouse (CFC). In the US, Kroger‘s slowed its site rollouts. Some analysts believe Ocado will need to raise significant additional capital.

The bottom line on Ocado

Ocado remains something of a speculative investment given its uncertain path to profitability. While this isn’t unusual for a growth-focused stock, it’s alarming.

The current consensus forecast from analysts suggests that Ocado will register an earnings per share (EPS) loss of -43p in 2024. This then falls to -39p in 2025 and -34p in 2026.

If this forecast holds true, there will be some concerns about the company’s liquidity as well.

Personally, I’m keeping my powder dry on Ocado. It owns some great technology, but I’m not convinced by the company’s prospects. Well, not enough to put my money behind it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 company a no-brainer buy?

| Gordon Best

Making the decision to add to a portfolio can be hard. But with lots to like, is starting a position…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After a trading update, does the Experian share price look good value for money?

| Dr. James Fox

The Experian share price pulled back after its trading update on 16 July. Our writer questions whether the company looks…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

I’m taking a step closer to financial freedom with these dividend shares

| Charlie Keough

With plans of funding his retirement, this Fool's targeting dividend shares. Here are two he owns and he's eager to…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

One defensive stock I’d love to own during a market correction

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to own more defensive stocks in case the market declines. Here's one FTSE 100 constituent he'd love…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 96%, is this iconic FTSE 250 company an unmissable bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Aston-Martin Lagonda is the worst-performing FTSE 250 stock of the last decade. But as a key inflection point approaches, are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Ocado share price soars 15%. Is it finally time to buy this FTSE growth stock?

| Paul Summers

The Ocado share price has exploded. Our writer looks at why this has happened and considers whether he should buy…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Value Shares

Down 70%, could Burberry be one of the FTSE 100’s best value stocks?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Burberry shares have tanked due to a slowdown in the global luxury goods market. Are we now looking at one…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing For Beginners

At the lowest level since 2020, is this US icon a good stock to buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith's on the hunt for stocks to buy on the other side of the pond, but isn't sure this…

Read more »