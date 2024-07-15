Dire trading figures and a fast change of chief executive — is this the bottom for the share price at troubled Burberry?

Down 15% today: what’s going on with the Burberry share price?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

For more than a year, the Burberry (LSE: BRBY) share price has been one of the weakest in the FTSE 100 index.

But this morning (15 July) it plunged further and is down by more than 15% as I type.

Change at the top

Today’s first-quarter trading update drove the move lower, and the luxury fashion brand owner also announced a fast change of chief executive.

Could this be a final drive to the depths for Burberry? Is it possible the business may now finally start to turn itself around?

Sometimes a new broom can sweep clean.

Burberry said Jonathan Akeroyd is stepping down as chief executive and “leaving the company with immediate effect”.

American national Joshua Schulman is coming in as the new chief. This is a fast switch. Schulman will start at Burberry on 17 July — just two days from now.

The directors reckon Schulman has a track record of “driving transformative growth and value creation” as a chief executive of global luxury, fashion and retail businesses.

I reckon every bit of that experience, talent and drive will be needed if Schulman is to get Burberry off its knees.

Dire figures and a flicker of hope

Today’s trading update is a car-crash of painful reading.

In the 13 weeks to 29 June, comparable store sales plunged by 21% year on year.

Burberry’s chair, Gerry Murphy, said the performance is “disappointing”. The firm’s quick move with “creative transition” is proving more challenging to execute than expected.

Previously highlighted weakness has “deepened”. If the negative trend persists in the current quarter, Murphy expects an operating loss for the first half.

The dividend is toast. It’s been suspended “in light of current trading”. But Murphy reckons the company is taking “decisive” action to rebalance the product range so it appeals more to Burberry’s core customers, while still delivering newness.

I know the luxury markets have been tough lately for many firms operating in the space. But Murphy’s comments make it sound like Burberry has maybe gone too far and too fast with innovation. Has the company dropped the ball and become out of synch with what customers want?

There’s a long history of retail businesses of all stripes hitting trouble by getting their product pitches wrong. Maybe Burberry has joined that group — at least for a while. The situation is a clear ongoing risk factor for Burberry shareholders.

However, I’m optimistic. Burberry has identified its problems and made changes. Perhaps this is as bad as it gets, and the stock may become a decent turnaround and growth proposition from where it is now.

An optimistic outlook

Looking ahead, Murphy expects an improvement in the second half of the year and better times ahead beyond that.

Meanwhile, City analysts predict a rebound in earnings next year. So, with the share price near 750p, I reckon this is good time to tune in to Burberry with a view to considering the stock as a potential long-term recovery and growth play.