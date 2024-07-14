Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Surely the Lloyds share price has gone too high?

Surely the Lloyds share price has gone too high?

The Lloyds share price climbed 8.4% in the week of the election. Dr James Fox explores whether the stock has pushed a little too high.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price has risen to new post-pandemic heights with Labour’s landslide election win pushing the stock higher.

The British lender stock is now up 32.97% over the past 12 months, and this may lead many investors to question whether Lloyds is getting a little expensive.

Not as cheap as it used to be

Lloyds stock isn’t clearly undervalued in the way that it was. The stock is currently trading at just 5.6% below its share price target. A year ago, the average share price target suggested that Lloyds was trading at a near-40% discount.

It’s worth recognising that the average share price target, which is comprised of all analysts’ forecasts, isn’t always correct. In fact, sometimes it can be way off.

However, it’s also the case that Lloyds’ valuation metrics are no longer as cheap as they once were. The stock is currently trading at 10.2 times forward earnings, instead of around five times a year ago.

Moving forward to 2025, Lloyds is trading at 8.2 times expected earnings. This falls to 6.9 times in 2026 as earnings improve further.

Fresh hope for the valuation gap

UK-listed stocks trade with significant discounts to their US-listed counterparts in pretty much all sectors, with the current exception of defence. This is called the valuation gap.

Banking, however, is no exception. Here’s how Lloyds compares to US-listed peers JPMorgan and Bank of America on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) basis.

P/E 24P/E 25P/E 26
Lloyds10.28.26.9
Bank of America13.112.511.4
JPMorgan12.612.312.3

Lloyds is substantially cheaper than these American peers. In fact, the data doesn’t show the full depth of the valuation gap, and that’s partially because Lloyds looks more expensive than usual for 2024 because earnings will be impacted by fines and a rise in corporation tax.

I’m wondering, and I believe many institutions and analysts are doing the same, if this valuation gap may shrink in the coming years. And, yes, politics is part of the equation.

Labour-run Britain is starting to look like an island of stability in an increasingly polarised and non-centrist world. Stability is vital for investment, confidence, and the economy as a whole, and Lloyds is often seen as a barometer for the UK economy.

So, does this mean the valuation gap will become smaller? Well, there’s more hope than there has been.

However, it’s worth bearing in mind that Lloyds is a much less diversified offering than its big-name American peers. It doesn’t have an investment arm and only operates in the UK.

That’s a concern for some investors at a time when interest rates are high and some customers are struggling to repay their loans/mortgages.

Less diversification means more risk, and more risk means cheaper valuation.

Is Lloyds overvalued?

Valuation data is open to interpretation. Sometimes a stock at 120 times earnings — like Nvidia a year ago — can actually be better value than a company in decline that trades at five times earnings.

Personally, I don’t think Lloyds is overvalued. And that’s purely because the valuation data is still heavily discounted relative to American peers, earnings strengthen over the medium term, and the dividend yield is an attractive 4.7%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Are Burberry shares a bargain or a value trap?

| Stephen Wright

Appearances can be misleading in the stock market. Shares that look like a bargain can turn out to be a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d target £17,673 passive income with just £100 a week

| Dr. James Fox

Our Foolish writer explains how he’d build a portfolio capable of generating a life-changing passive income with limited capital.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

If I’d put £20k into a FTSE All-Share tracker fund 10 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A lot of UK investors have money in FTSE All-Share tracker funds. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at how these products…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in a SIPP to target £28,000 annual passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing just £10k today in a SIPP could be the key to a chunky retirement income in the long run.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I could earn a second income worth £35,000

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for a second income. Our writer explains how he's making it work and shares tips for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 ways Labour could impact the Rolls-Royce share price

| Dr. James Fox

Labour have swept to power on a pro-worker, pro-business ticket. But how could the new government influence the Rolls-Royce share…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings at 35? I’d use Warren Buffett’s method to try and build massive wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett made most of his multi-billion-dollar fortune after turning 50. So what was his trick to building enormous wealth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d try and turn a £20k ISA into a second income worth £1,200 right now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to transform a £20k ISA and start earning a four-figure second income stream to help in…

Read more »