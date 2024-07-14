My Stocks and Shares ISA is ready for a 2024 stock market correction. Is yours?

A new market correction may be on its way. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’s preparing his Stocks and Shares ISA right now.

The first six months of 2024 have been terrific for my Stocks and Shares ISA, so far. The UK’s flagship indices are on a firm upward trajectory. And with economic conditions improving in general, many businesses are starting to see earnings growth make a long-awaited comeback.

However, not everyone is convinced this momentum will continue. In fact, the Bank of England’s (BoE) latest financial stability report highlighted some risks that investors seem to be ignoring. Pairing this with the political uncertainty of a brand new government at the helm has resulted in some forecasts of another stock market correction!

Therefore, now might be a terrific time to start shoring up ISAs just in case another downturn is hiding around the corner. So what’s behind these doomsday predictions? And what steps can investors take to prepare?

Why the market might tumble

When reading through any stock market predictions, it’s critical to always take forecasts with a pinch of salt. After all, no-one has a crystal ball, and there are always assumptions being made that may not come to pass. That’s especially true for central banks like the BoE, who have made numerous predictions over the years that never materialised.

However, being informed of what bearish investors are worried about can still yield better insight. Looking at the comments made by the BoE, it seems their concerns are primarily focused on investors not properly considering the risks of prolonged high inflation and international conflicts such as Ukraine and Gaza. As such, “these risks make it more likely that there could be a sharp correction in asset prices”, it warned.

That certainly sounds troublesome. Yet it’s also worth noting that in the same report, the BoE goes on to say: “We still expect most UK businesses to continue to be resilient”. So where does that leave investors?

As always, the near-term remains a complete mystery, even to those closely tied to managing the British economy. Yet, in the long run, the outlook remains positive.

Preparing for the worst-case scenario

I’m not entirely convinced a sharp downturn’s coming. There’s no denying that some stocks have gotten a bit ahead of themselves. But for the most part, UK shares still look pretty cheap, in my mind, including some of the companies in my own portfolio.

But if prices are set to slide, then hoarding up some cash may be a sound strategy right now. Apart from benefiting from the higher interest rate environment while it lasts, it also means I’ll have ample capital to start snapping up even bigger bargains over the coming months.

One firm from my portfolio I’m particularly keen to buy more of if prices drop is Kainos Group (LSE:KNOS). The businesses helps other companies automate operations and improve efficiency through technology. In recent years, Kainos has struggled a bit as the reorganisation of the NHS – a key customer – caused a significant drop in revenue.

However, growing pains appear to be subsiding. Its Workday services segment’s firing on all cylinders and on track to generate £100m in recurring revenue by 2026. At the same time, its public-facing digital services division appears to be ramping back up. And since these two segments combined make up almost 80% of sales, the group could be on the verge of returning to growth.