Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My Scottish Mortgage shares just paid me £14.88. It’s another step towards making a million

My Scottish Mortgage shares just paid me £14.88. It’s another step towards making a million

Harvey Jones has just received a measly dividend from his Scottish Mortgage shares, but he’s got big, big plans for the money.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I added 294 Scottish Mortgage (LSE: SMT) shares to my portfolio at £6.76 each in June last year, I thought I was making a dire mistake. In fact, I almost sold them straight away. I feared I’d been dazzled by a heroic past performance that it would never repeat.

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust flew during the early stages of the US tech stock boom, then lost half its value when the sector crashed in 2022. I can’t resist a bargain, but then I began to wonder. Just because a stock or trust has fallen 50%, doesn’t mean it can’t fall another 50%.

Also, the guiding light behind the trust, James Anderson, had retired. New lead manager Tom Slater talked a good game, but fund managers often do. Also, I was worried by the high number of private, unquoted shares in the portfolio. There was plenty of scope for disaster here.

My Scottish play

But I noticed that whenever investor sentiment jumped, Scottish Mortgage jumped a little higher. So I held on and when it started climbing, I bought 270 more shares three months later at the higher price of £7.34. 

Today, I’m much more content with my decision. So far, my shares are up 27.2%. Over one year, the Scottish Mortgage share price is up an impressive 39.74%. But that’s not my only reward. I’m also been getting a small but steady stream of dividends.

Nobody in their right mind thinks of Scottish Mortgage as a dividend stock. A quick check online will show the yield is just 0.47%. Yesterday, it paid me the first dividend of the year. It was worth £14.88. That’s not exactly life changing. It might buy me a pie in a pub (but not a pint to go with it). Still, every little helps.

Those dividends roll up

I also got £9.02 on 15 December last year. A pittance, yes. But it should slowly roll up as Scottish Mortgage has a track record of dividend growth, as my table shows.


20202021202220232024
Dividend per share3.25p3.42p3.59p4.10p4.24p

Now here’s the thing. It’s not the only UK company sending me spots of cash from time to time.

This morning, FTSE 100 sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion sent me £10.42 and GSK paid £22.35. Beauty make-up retailer Warpaint London paid me £28.92 on 5 July. Last month, Unilever paid me £26.45 and Legal & General Group handed me £266.86 (that’s more like it). In May, wealth manager M&G sent me a bumper £408.27.

Plenty of other companies are doing the same. The dividends keep rolling into my portfolio, without me doing anything.

I reinvest every single one back into the same stock, again, without doing anything. I’m getting a steady, passive income and it should grow over time. In a decade or also, after I’ve retired, I might start drawing those dividends as income.

I’ll probably never quite make a million but, step-by-step, I’m getting a little bit closer by the day. And Scottish Mortgage is doing its bit. Mostly with growth, but with a little dividend income too. Let’s hope it continues to do so.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in GSK, JD Sports Fashion, Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, and Warpaint London Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, M&g Plc, and Warpaint London Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in BAE Systems shares 10 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Ken Hall

BAE Systems shares have been on fire over the last decade. But just how much would a £10k investment back…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

My favourite S&P 500 stock is still potentially 52% undervalued

| Gordon Best

The S&P 500 is where many investors look for the next opportunity, but one of my favourites might just be…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m watching the Glencore share price

| Gordon Best

The mining sector has always been volatile, but with some recent strategic moves, I'm watching the Glencore share price even…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

My JD Sports Fashion share price prediction for the second half of 2024

| Roland Head

The JD Sports Fashion share price hasn't yet recovered from January’s slump. So will the retailer's stock bounce back in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 47% in a week! Can the Capita share price continue to rocket?

| Harvey Jones

The Capita share price has smashed the market in the last week, and Harvey Jones wonders whether it has the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

What could the second half of 2024 have in store for the BAE Systems share price?

| Charlie Keough

After a strong first six months of the year, what could be coming next for the BAE Systems share price?…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 FTSE 100 stocks that are outperforming these MAG7 members

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals some FTSE 100 stocks that offer him a viable alternative to the Magnificent 7, based on recent…

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: is Barclays a standout buy?

| Charlie Keough

Barclays shares are among the FTSE 100's top performers and this Fool thinks they have further to go. He explains…

Read more »