A rare chance to buy 1 of my favourite dividend shares on the market

Finding dividend shares with a great yield and solid performance can be fairly rare. But I’ve found a company which ticks all the boxes for me.

Image source: Getty Images

In the ever-changing landscape of the stock market, opportunities to invest in high-quality dividend stocks at attractive prices don’t come along every day. That’s why I’m particularly excited about the current valuation of DCC (LSE:DCC), a FTSE 100 company that has long been on my radar for its consistent dividend payments and growth potential.

What does it do?

DCC, a sales, marketing, and distribution powerhouse in the energy sector, is currently trading at what appears to be a significant discount, according to a discounted cash flow (DCF) calculation, anyway. According to this calculation, the shares are priced 39.8% below their estimated fair value. Of course, this isn’t a guarantee, but it definitely gives me cause for further research.

So what makes the company stand out in the crowded field of dividend stocks? First and foremost, it offers a solid 3.45% dividend yield. While not the highest on the market, it’s a respectable return, especially considering the company’s growth prospects and financial stability. The sustainability of this dividend is bolstered by a payout ratio of 60%, striking a good balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for future growth, I think. This suggests the dividend is both sustainable and has room for future increases.

Looking ahead, analysts forecast earnings growth of 9.52% per year for DCC. If correct, this growth trajectory could support future dividend hikes, potentially increasing total returns for long-term investors. The company’s financial health is equally impressive, with some analysts describing its balance sheet as “flawless.”

This financial strength provides a solid foundation for maintaining and potentially growing its dividend, even in challenging economic conditions. To me, it’s rare to see such a strong forecast for growth alongside the potential for increases in the dividend yield.

A great year

The company’s market performance has been noteworthy, with the stock rising by an impressive 35.6% over the past year, substantially outperforming both its industry peers and the broader UK market.

This suggests strong investor confidence in the company’s prospects. Furthermore, operating across multiple geographies and sectors, DCC offers investors built-in diversification, which can help mitigate risks associated with market volatility.

Plenty of potential, and risk

Of course, no investment is without risk. DCC operates in the energy sector, which can be subject to commodity price fluctuations and regulatory changes, especially as a new government forms. So while the company has outperformed the market recently, past performance doesn’t guarantee future results.

However, given DCC’s current valuation, strong financial position, and track record of dividend payments, I see it as a fairly attractive opportunity to add a quality dividend shares to my portfolio. In my view, it’s not often we see such a compelling combination of value, yield, and growth potential in a FTSE 100 company, so I’ll be buying shares at the next opportunity.

