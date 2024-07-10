Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20K in savings? I could turn that into £1,180 of monthly passive income!

£20K in savings? I could turn that into £1,180 of monthly passive income!

Here’s how investing a lump sum in the correct vehicle and stocks, and adding a bit regularly, could help create a passive income stream.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Most people dream of a passive income stream. The bad news is it doesn’t happen overnight. The good news is that following some careful steps, and investing regularly, I reckon it’s entirely possible.

Let me explain what I would do to reach my goals of an additional income stream.

My approach

Let’s say I have £20K to invest today. The first thing I need to determine is what I’m going to do with this, and what investment vehicle I’ll use.

For me, a Stocks and Shares ISA is a no-brainer. This is because dividends will help boost my eventual pot of money, and there’s no tax to pay on dividends when using this type of ISA.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Next, I need to buy a diverse set of stocks with the maximum dividends possible. This is the most challenging part, in my view. I need to ensure the stocks I pick offer the best returns, but consistently, and at the best rate to boost my pot. Diversification is important as it mitigates risk.

My initial £20K, along with another £150 per month, invested for 25 years, aiming for a rate of return of 7%, would leave me with £236,019. I would then draw down 6%. If I split this into a monthly figure, I’d be left with £1,180 per month. I can enjoy this on whatever I like when I’m retired, when I have fewer expenses.

It’s worth mentioning potential risks and issues. Firstly, dividends are never guaranteed. Second, all stocks come with individual risks that could hurt payouts. Finally, the rate of return I’m hoping to achieve may not materialize. This could leave me with less in my pot to draw down and enjoy.

One pick I’d buy

If I was executing this plan today, I’d buy Coca-Cola HBC (LSE: CCH) shares. I reckon they could help me achieve maximum returns as part of a diversified portfolio of stocks.

The business is a partner of the Coca-Cola company, which really needs no introduction. It bottles and distributes many of the global drinks firm’s products across many regions.

Coca-Cola HBC has been a great dividend payer for many years now. At present, the shares offer a dividend yield of just over 3%. Although not the highest, the consistency of the returns, as well as its previous track record of growing dividends, is attractive. However, I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future.

Furthermore, the shares look decent value for money right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of just 15. This is lower than the P/E ratio of the main business, 22.

With Coca-Cola’s extensive brand power, reach, and popularity, the firm’s future prospects for generous returns look rock-solid to me.

However, from a bearish view, if taste were to change, this brand power and consistent level of returns could come under threat. A more realistic risk is that of the current volatility seeking cheaper alternatives due to tighter budgets. Coca-Cola comes with a premium price tag. If this were to happen, earnings and returns could be dented.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

A rare chance to buy 1 of my favourite dividend shares on the market

| Gordon Best

Finding dividend shares with a great yield and solid performance can be fairly rare. But I've found a company which…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With £25k, here’s how I’d target a £15,919 passive income every year

| Royston Wild

Have a chunk of cash burning a hole in your pocket? Here's how I'd put this to work to try…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 250 stocks are flying, but am I too late to the party?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer breaks down why these two FTSE 250 incumbents have experienced a surge recently, and whether she could still…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

A stock market correction may be near, warns this Warren Buffett metric

| Ben McPoland

A famous Warren Buffett valuation indicator just flashed a silent warning to investors, suggesting the market may be dangerously overheated.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

If I had to start again from scratch, this would be the first FTSE stock I’d buy!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool does most of his shopping on the FTSE. But if he had to start from zero today, Games…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? I’d start investing today with this UK stock

| Stephen Wright

An impending interest rate cut means right now could be a great time to start investing. But what are the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 50% in 5 months! Can the ITV share price rise more?

| Christopher Ruane

The ITV share price has soared over the past five months. Our writer -- who owns the shares -- considers…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Profits down 12%, but is this FTSE 250 company a bargain for my Stocks & Shares ISA?

| Kevin Godbold

Difficult trading and a big dividend yield of almost 6% means I'm tempted to stock up with these shares for…

Read more »