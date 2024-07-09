Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how £10,000 in savings could turn into a second income worth £21,859 a year

Here’s how £10,000 in savings could turn into a second income worth £21,859 a year

With thousands tucked away, this Fool would put it to work to start making a second income. Here, he breaks down how he’d do it.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Making a second income is one of the main reasons I and many other people invest. I’m optimistic one day I’ll be able to live off the dividend payments I receive just from owning shares.

In the decades ahead, I want to be financially free and live a lavish lifestyle. That’s the goal, right? That’s why I’m starting as early as possible.

Having some cash savings is always a smart idea. However, the majority of my net worth is tied up in the stock market.

If I had £10,000 in the bank today, here’s what I’d do.

Open an ISA

The first thing would be to open a Stocks and Shares ISA. This allows every person in the UK to invest up to £20,000 a year in the stock market and pay zero tax on any capital gains made or dividends received. This is a brilliant way for investors to maximise their returns and build wealth.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Target the FTSE 100

There are a number of ways people invest, all with different pros and cons. For me, I’ve settled on buying FTSE 100 shares which I think can produce impressive returns over the long run. It might not be the most exciting, but there’s plenty of proof to suggest it’s highly effective.

Not only are many Footsie companies household names with stable business models, but they also offer some of the best dividend yields out there. The index’s average yield is 3.6%. By comparison, the S&P 500’s is just 1.3%.

One example

One stock I like is the blue-chip insurance business Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX). Its share price is up 1.9% so far in 2024. It’s also been gaining pace in the last month, rising 10.7%.

The stock yields a meaty 9.7%, way above the FTSE 100 average. Dividends are never guaranteed. However, its payout has been rising and the business has plenty of cash on its books.

That puts it in a strong position to be able to keep upping its dividend. Management’s also laid out its progressive dividend policy.

The insurance industry’s cyclical. That’s a risk for Phoenix. On top of that, not only do high interest rates cause uncertainty but they can also negatively impact the value of the group’s assets.

But with its thumping yield and strong market position, it’s stocks like Phoenix Group I’d be targeting.

The numbers

Applyingthe 9.7% yield to my £10,000 ought to see me earn £970 a year as a second income. Not bad. But that’s nowhere near my target.

To achieve that, I’d reinvest my dividends along the way to benefit from dividend compounding. So the £970 I received in the first year, I’d use to buy more shares, and so on. What I’d also do is invest £100 a month on top of my initial £10,000.

If I did that, after 25 years, I’d earn £21,859 in passive income. Furthermore, my investment pot would be worth £238,020. That sort of money would go a long way in helping me live a more comfortable life later down the line.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Potentially 67% undervalued, I love the look of this FTSE 100 company

| Gordon Best

Good investing is all about finding opportunities for the right price. I think this FTSE 100 company could be top…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Capita’s share price soars 20% on asset sale! Time to buy?

| Royston Wild

Capita's battered share price has rebounded as investors cheer news of a huge, £200m+ asset sale. Is now the time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could buying this growth stock at $5 be like investing in Nvidia in 2010?

| Ben McPoland

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) has massive potential as it nears commercial lift-off. Can this growth stock deliver life-changing returns from $5?

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

After an 83% crash, is this FTSE 250 stock in deep value territory?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says the time to be greedy is when others are fearful. And Stephen Wright thinks it could be…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

I’ve moved this stock to my potential buy list after a 30% rise in earnings

| Kevin Godbold

Today's strong full-year results put this business on my radar as a stock to consider buying for its ongoing growth…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start investing in the stock market with a spare £800

| Christopher Ruane

Getting started in the stock market doesn't necessarily require thousands of pounds. Our writer explains how he'd start now on…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Here’s one way to invest £20k in an ISA to target an average 7% dividend yield

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley outlines a strategy to identify the best stocks to target in an ISA portfolio with a 7%…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why I want to buy more Legal & General shares this month

| Charlie Keough

This Fool already owns shares in Footsie giant Legal & General but he's keen to top up this month. Here,…

Read more »