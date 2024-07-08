Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Here’s my 2024/25 dividend forecast for BT shares

Here’s my 2024/25 dividend forecast for BT shares

Jon Smith takes a look at the rising dividend forecast for BT shares and explains why this could be a strong income stock to consider.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past year, the dividend yield for BT Group (LSE:BT.A) shares has been consistently above the FTSE 100 average. Over the past year, the BT share price is up by 15%. So to have a dividend yield of 5.73% while also seeing a rally in the stock is very impressive. Here’s what could be coming regarding the dividend forecast for the immediate future.

The income basics

BT usually pays out two dividends a year. The main one gets announced in May following the release of the full-year results. A second interim dividend usually gets revealed in Q4. Over the past year, the total of the two paid amounts to 8p. This is made up of the May dividend of 5.69p and the interim dividend from late last year of 2.31p.

Interestingly, before the pandemic hit, the business had several years of paying out a main dividend above 10p with the release of its annual results. This changed in 2020, and the firm actually stopped paying out any income until announcing the resumption in late 2021.

Income investors might be concerned about the pause. It’s true that this is a risk going forward as it could happen again. However, the pandemic was a black swan event that I don’t think will be repeated any time soon. Further, the fact that it cut the dividend to protect cash flow is a sensible action so that it could survive and eventually pay out income again.

The forecast

BT Group has been heavily investing in its fibre broadband rollout. This has cost billions of pounds, but ultimately is an expense that should be worthwhile further down the line. Importantly, in the annual results in May, the CEO commented that the group is now past the point of the highest costs.

As a result, she was able to provide new guidance for “significantly increased” short-term cash flow and se out a path “to more than double our normalised free cash flow over the next five years”.

This bodes very well for dividends in coming years. The forecast for the 2024 total is 5.69p plus 2.36p (a total of 8.05p). For 2025, this rises to 5.8p and 2.43p (a total of 8.23p).

If I assume that the share price stays the same for the next year, this could increase the dividend yield to 5.9%.

Final thoughts

One risk to the yield going forward is share price movements. Investors are clearly optimistic about the transformation process and they think the business is now over the worst of its heavy cash outlay. So if the share price increases, this would act to lower the dividend yield.

Another concern is future revenue for the business. Having the infrastructure rolled out is one thing, but the next step is to monetise that in an efficient way. Only time will tell if BT does this.

Despite these points, I think BT is a solid company that should grow its dividends in coming years. As a result, it’s a stock on my watchlist that I’m thinking about buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Dividend Shares

Legal & General vs Aviva: which is the best share to buy today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon compares Legal & General and Aviva to find out which share has more potential for capital gains and…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d put £100 a month into this sleepy giant to generate passive income of £7,772 a year!

| James Beard

Starting with zero in the bank, our writer reckons it’s possible to generate an annual four-figure passive income from a…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 cracking FTSE 100 passive income shares to consider buying

| Charlie Keough

For investors on a mission to make passive income, this Fool thinks these two stocks could be worth considering. Here's…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Are Aviva shares a screaming buy right now?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva’s shares look very undervalued to me, with business prospects strong, and the firm paying a high dividend to generate…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Dividend Shares

National Grid shares could rise more than 60%, according to this broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

National Grid shares are a bargain right now. That’s the view of analysts at JP Morgan, who reckon the stock…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Dividend Shares

3 rock-solid dividend stocks for investors in their 50s to consider

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes these dividend stocks could be very well suited to those approaching retirement who are looking for stability.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 9.5% yield but down 14%! Time for me to buy more of this dazzling FTSE 100 gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 investment management firm pays one of the highest yields in the index, has strong growth prospects, and…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Which shares are Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires holding in 2024?

| Mark David Hartley

Being a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire sure does sound appealing! Mark Hartley explores the shares the UK’s top investors…

Read more »