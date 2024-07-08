3 excellent FTSE 100 blue-chip shares that could supercharge investment portfolios!

These FTSE 100 shares are tipped to surge in price over the next 12 months. Here’s why they could be exceptional buys for shrewd investors.

I believe investors seeking top FTSE 100 shares should give these UK blue-chip stocks a close look.

These Footsie companies have all been named as ‘buys’ recently by analysts. What’s more, their share prices are tipped to rise as much as 37% in the next year.

Here’s what you need to know about them.

B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME)

Hot competition in the grocery sector poses a danger to retailer B&M European Value Retail. Of particular threat to the low-cost specialist is the rapid expansion of discounters Aldi and Lidl.

But B&M is no slouch itself when it comes to rapid expansion. It plans to eventually have 1,200 stores in operation, up significantly from 741 today.

This will give it increased scope to capitalise on the growing value retail market and deliver strong profits growth. GlobalData researchers expect this market to grow 4% a year between 2022 and 2027.

Currently, 18 analysts have ratings on the retailer. Of these, 12 have a ‘buy’ rating on the business; four consider it a ‘hold’; while just two have slapped a ‘sell’ on it.

The consensus among brokers is that B&M’s share price has significant growth potential, too. They expect it to rise to 593.3p per share from current levels of 493.4p.

This represents a massive 31% premium from current prices.

CRH is the largest supplier of construction products in North America, selling materials like asphalt, cement, and aggregates. It also has significant operations in Europe.

These may not be the most exciting products out there. But as infrastructure investment increases and urbanisation continues, demand for them looks set to increase strongly over the long term.

This makes CRH an attractive growth share, in my opinion, even though sales may weaken during weaker economic periods.

Of the 10 analysts with ratings on the business, nine consider it to be a ‘buy,’ while one have put a ‘sell’ rating on it.

What’s more, the number crunchers think CRH’s share price has even greater share price potential than B&M in the near term. They think it will climb from current levels of £57.32 to £78.60 in the next year.

This would represent a capital gain of around 37%.

Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)

I think Legal & General could be one of the best UK shares to capitalise on the growing ‘silver economy.’ As the global population rapidly ages, demand for retirement, wealth, and protection products should also march higher.

I like Legal & General because it has a wider geographic footprint than many of its blue-chip rivals, too. I’m especially excited by its opportunities in the gigantic pension risk transfer (PRT) markets in the US and Canada.

Earnings may suffer if interest rates remain around current highs. Yet I believe this threat is baked into the company’s low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.5 times.

18 brokers have ratings on the company today. And the view of it is more mixed compared with those other two FTSE 100 shares.

Seven analysts reckon it’s a ‘buy,’ while six consider it a ‘hold’. That said, only one expects it to underperform.

As a result, Legal & General’s share price is also tipped to rise strongly in the next year. The consensus target sits at 267.4p, up substantially from the firm’s current price of 234.2p.

In fact, that’s an attractive 14% premium from today’s level.