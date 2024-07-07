Fancy making more than a grand in dividends this year? These two high-yield passive income stocks could be worth a close look.

£15k in savings? 2 passive income stocks to consider for £1,298 of dividends

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The London stock market is a treasure trove of top passive income stocks. With a large lump sum, it’s possible for investors to generate a four-figure dividend income this year, and one that grows over time.

Here are two I think are worth serious consideration today:

Company Forward dividend yield Smiths News (LSE:SNWS) 8.8% Supermarket Income REIT (LSE:SUPR) 8.5%

Dividends are never, ever guaranteed. But if broker forecasts prove accurate, a £15,000 payment invested equally across these shares will generate a £1,298 in passive income.

But what makes them potentially attractive investments?

Read all about it

Smiths News is a major distributor of newspapers and magazines in the UK. It’s been doing so for 200 years, but as the world turns digital, the threats looking ahead are obvious.

Latest results showed revenues and operating profit tumbled 1.9% and 7.8% respectively in the first half. But on the plus side, a combination of price hikes and cost-cutting is helping to take the sting out of falling circulations.

There are some other reasons to be optimistic too. Smiths News is diversifying into other areas to offset the threat to its traditional business. It’s expanding its distribution operations, and currently delivers products to supermarkets and convenience stores.

The company also launched a waste recycling business early last year and is making good progress in this area. It now has 5,000 subscribers on its books.

Despite that first-half profits drop, Smiths raised the interim dividend 25% year on year. This was thanks to a refinancing agreement that helped the business lift a £10m cap on shareholder payouts. A halving in net debt in the period could set it up to continue growing dividends too.

This is undoubtedly a high-risk share. However, a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.9 times suggests it could be worth the gamble.

Property giant

Supermarket Income REIT may be considered a safer pick right now. As its name implies, the company gives investors a chance to capitalise on the ultra-defensive food retail segment.

What’s more, it lets properties to the country’s largest supermarket chains like Tesco and Sainsbury’s, providing earnings with even more stability.

It explains why Supermarket Income collected 100% of the rents it was owed in the first half.

This robustness also makes the company an effective source of dividend income over the long term. And so does its classification as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Under REIT rules, the business must pay at least 90% of annual rental profits out to shareholders.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

That’s not to say Supermarket Income doesn’t have its challenges. If interest rates fail to fall significantly, the value of its portfolio will remain under the cosh.

But on balance, I think it could be a great low-risk buy for investors to consider. And what’s more, at current prices, it also looks dirt cheap. According to Hargreaves Lansdown, it trades at a 19% discount to its net asset value (NAV) per share.