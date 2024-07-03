Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What’s going on with Sainsbury’s share price?

What’s going on with Sainsbury’s share price?

Sainsbury’s high dividend yield of 5.6% makes the recent share price weakness an opportunity for investors to consider.

Kevin Godbold
Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Supermarket chain J Sainsbury (LSE: SBRY) has a weak share price and it’s been falling. However, this may be a suitable time for patient investors to focus on the stock.

The decline is troubling when we’ve been enjoying a bull market for many companies. Meanwhile, yesterday’s (2 July) first-quarter trading update contains news that may keep investors wary of the stock for a while.

The FTSE 100 firm said sales declined by just over 6% in its Argos division. Seasonal sales were “significantly” lower with weaker consumer electronics demand, particularly in gaming.

The period covers the 16 weeks to 22 June, but the directors said the figures were up against a “particularly strong” comparative period a year earlier.

Gaining market share in grocery

It seems the cost-of-living crisis is still playing out for non-essential products retailing. Similar updates arrived recently from others selling discretionary goods. One that caught my eye is Topps Tiles, which is also struggling.

It isn’t all bad news in Sainsbury’s update, though. There was “strong, sustained” momentum in grocery sales, and volumes grew for a second year. The directors reckon the business scored the biggest market share gains of any UK grocer during the quarter.

Year-on-year grocery sales rose by a comforting 4.8%. After balancing grocery against discretionary sales, the overall like-for-like sales performance for the period was a gain of 3% — so that’s a positive.

One of the key attractions of this stock is the dividend. Even though earnings look set to decline in the current trading year, City analysts forecast single-digit percentage increases for the shareholder payment both this year and next.

With the share price near 252p, the forward-looking dividend yield is about 5.6% when set against those analysts’ estimates.

The income potential for investors is appealing. I think Sainsbury’s is well worth further research because it operates in a defensive sector with its grocery division. Perhaps the stock could sit well in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying shares focused on the long term.

Shareholder returns ahead

But on top of the dividends, during the quarter the company started its previously announced £200m share buyback programme. I think that could be well timed because the valuation doesn’t look excessive here.

There’s more to come, too. The firm expects to return a further £250m to shareholders when it completes the sale of its core banking business to Natwest. The directors announced the deal on 20 June.

To me, Sainsbury’s looks interesting, and it passes my personal rule of requiring a dividend yield above 5% for supermarket investments.

But there are risks to consider. Perhaps the biggest is the grocery sector being fiercely competitive. Sainsbury’s has been making decent market share gains recently. But most of the major supermarkets have previously demonstrated their ability to get in trouble with declining profits.

Nevertheless, despite the uncertainties, I reckon Sainsbury’s is a stock for income-focused investors to consider now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here’s how Fundsmith Equity and Scottish Mortgage shares performed in the first half of 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and units in Fundsmith Equity. Did these products deliver gains in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? I’d invest in the stock market to aim for a 9% annual return

| Stephen Wright

Cash ISAs are reaching record levels ahead of the general election. But Stephen Wright thinks the stock market could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £20k in high-yield dividend shares to target £500 in monthly passive income

| Paul Summers

With £20,000 in savings and bit of research, our writer thinks it's perfectly possibly to generate a tidy passive income…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

The BT share price rose 37% this quarter! What’s driving the growth?

| Mark David Hartley

The BT share price is on the up. Mark Hartley is considering whether the growth spurt is a one-off occurrence,…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

A £10,000 investment in this Warren Buffett stock 5 years ago would be worth over £43,000 today!

| Stephen Wright

Despite selling shares recently, Warren Buffett stated that Apple would be Berkshire Hathaway’s largest stock investment for a long time.…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing For Beginners

Here’s my prediction for the best FTSE 100 stocks for H2

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details keys events that he's watching out for in the coming six months and explains which FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price is down nearly 50%. Is it a sleeping giant or one to avoid?

| Charlie Keough

Vodafone has lost 50% of its value in five years. Its share price looks cheap on paper. But this Fool…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock rose 156% in the first half of the year! What’s next?

| Charlie Keough

Nvidia’s taken the market by storm in recent years. But what could the times ahead have in store for the…

Read more »