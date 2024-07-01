Member Login
These 3 passive income shares could generate a ton of dividends

These 3 passive income shares could generate a ton of dividends

Millions of us invest for dividends. Here, our writer highlights three passive income shares that deliver index-topping returns for investors.

Passive income shares are those that pay a dividend to shareholders. While many companies pay a dividend, we tend to look for those with larger payments relative to the share price. This gives them a higher dividend yield.

So here are three stocks I think investors could consider if they’re looking for sizeable dividend payouts. They all have risks, but also potentially high rewards.

Nordic American Tankers

I’ll start with the caveat that this stock, Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), underperformed in Q1. Analysts, including myself, were expecting some blockbuster results because Houthi attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea had pushed the price of leasing vessels way up.

Spot rates — the cost of leasing a Nordic American vessel — remain elevated versus historic levels. This is not just because of Red Sea events, but because of a broader mismatch between supply and demand.

Analysts had been warning for some time that an imbalance was building in the tanker sector with new vessel orders falling drastically during the pandemic. As a result, just two supertankers are coming online this year.

As such, Nordic American, with its relatively young fleet of Suezmax tankers, should be in a great position to benefit during the medium term. The issue is, it needs to perform better than it did it Q1. It underperformed all of its peers, and it’s not clear why.

Currently, the stock offers a whopping 11.2% dividend yield.

Phoenix Group

Shares in Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX) have recently fallen after announcing the possible sale of its SunLife business. In turn, this pushed the dividend yield above 10%.

The UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business is transitioning from a closed-book life consolidator to a purpose-led retirement savings and income business.

It’s much more growth-oriented than it used to be, and that’s why the sale of SunLife doesn’t bother me. If it’s part of the transformation plan, I’m all for it.

Phoenix is also seizing the opportunities presented by the Pension Risk Transfer trend, supported by its in-house asset management expertise.

For now, interest rates remain an issue, putting downward pressure on asset prices. However, I certainly believe it’s a FTSE 100 stock worth watching closely.

TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank (LSE:TBCG) is a Georgian banking group listed on the UK stock exchange. The stock’s seen some pull back in recent months due to political factors.

With thousands taking to the streets of Tbilisi to protest against the ‘foreign agents’ law, and an election in a few months, investors are rightly concerned about stability.

Stability is key to economic growth, and banks are cyclical stocks. And this is why TBC Bank stock has dipped along with its Georgian peers.

I certainly think this is a stock worth keeping an eye on. Georgia has been Europe’s fastest growing economy since the pandemic and, politics aside, it could be a great growth market to have exposure to.

The stock currently offers an 8.8% dividend yield.

If I invested £10,000 in these three stocks, I could earn £1,000 annually in passive income and I think it’s worth keeping up to date with any developments relating to them.

