3 dirt cheap dividend stocks to consider buying in July

3 dirt cheap dividend stocks to consider buying in July

These dividend stocks all sport price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of less than nine, meaning they’re trading at a large discount to the market.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I reckon the second half of 2024 is likely to be a good period for dividend stocks. With interest rates set to fall, dividends should come back into focus.

Here, I’m going to highlight three dividend stocks that are dirt cheap right now. I think they’re worth a closer look as we start the second half of the year.

Rising dividends

First up is oil giant Shell (LSE: SHEL). It currently trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.5 versus the market average of 13.6.

The yield here is about 4.1% right now. That’s not the highest out there, but dividend coverage (the ratio of earnings to dividends) is very strong. This means that the payout is most likely secure and that there’s scope for dividend increases going forward.

It’s worth noting that analysts expect a 5.5% increase in the payout next year. That would take the yield to about 4.3%, which may be higher than savings account interest rates they come down a few percentage points.

Now, Shell does have to navigate a few challenges including the global shift to clean energy and the move away from non-ESG stocks by investors. But at a P/E ratio of 8.5, a lot of this stuff is probably already baked into the share price. Assuming oil prices don’t tank, I think this stock can do well in the years ahead.

High yields

Next, we have banking giant HSBC (LSE: HSBA). Its P/E ratio’s currently just seven.

The dividend yield here looks very attractive right now. If we exclude the special dividend for this year (which was paid out recently), it’s about 7%. In a world of falling interest rates, that stands out to me. Dividend coverage is very healthy, meaning the chance of a cut is low.

I’ll point out that falling rates are not ideal for banks. As rates drop, there’s less scope to generate profits from loans. And rates aren’t the only risk here. Investors also need to consider economic conditions in China – a country HSBC has significant exposure to.

I believe the risks are worth taking on however, given the 7% dividend. To be able to get that kind of a yield from a well-established, blue-chip company like HSBC is fantastic, in my view.

Attractive total returns

Finally, check out FTSE 250 engineering company Keller Group (LSE: KLR). It currently trades on a P/E ratio of about 8.1.

The dividend yield here’s about 3.8% currently. Again, that’s not super high. But I don’t see that as a deal breaker.

Keller specialises in preparing ground to build on. And right now, it’s having a lot of success in the US. Recently, it said its full-year results were likely to be “materially ahead” of its previous expectations. This led to a number of brokers raising their price targets (the consensus price target is 1,512p, 23% above the current share price). So I think there’s potential for strong total returns (gains plus dividends) in the years ahead.

The main risk with this stock is an economic slowdown. This would most likely have a negative impact on construction companies. With the US government currently pumping billions into infrastructure however, I like the look of Keller.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

