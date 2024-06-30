Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy these 2 penny stocks this cheaply?

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy these 2 penny stocks this cheaply?

I’ve been watching these two penny stocks for a long time. And right now, I think they might just be on the verge of a strong decade.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks tend to reach that status by starting higher and then falling. And for Topps Tiles (LSE: TPT), that’s exactly what’s happened.

The company sells tiles and flooring products, and I’ve been watching its performance for years. The last decade has been painful, and the shares have lost close to two thirds of their value.

The pandemic didn’t help. Nor did the soaring inflation and interest rates that followed. When people are struggling to pay their mortgages, there’s not much cash left for spiffing up the kitchen floor, or whatever.

A better decade?

Trading in the first half of 2024 was tough, with earnings per share dropping by more than a third after revenue fell 6%. But Topps had net cash of £19.3m, so it’s not under threat from debt.

Forecasts show earnings growth back on track in 2025, with the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio dropping to only eight by 2026.

These are definitely risky times to buy such a consumer-dependent penny stock. But I reckon the next decade could be a lot better, and I might buy a few shares.

In the same boat

The other one I’m looking at has suffered for much the same reason. It’s Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LSE: MBH), and the construction slump has taken its toll.

At least, it’s scared investors away, with the share price way down from its 2021 peak.

Results for the 2023 full year though beat expectations. On an adjusted basis, EBITDA rose by 6.6%.

Chairman Martin Warner, spoke of “another positive year for the group, with strong growth across our key financial metrics despite the decline in the broader construction industry.

More cash

Again, we’re looking at a company with net cash on the books. It’s £11m in this case, up a bit from £10.6m.

At this point in the economy, with May inflation down to 2% and interest rate cuts anticipated, I think the period of peak risk has passed.

There still is risk from the construction industry, which could continue to suffer even after rates fall. And penny stock volatility could add to it.

But again, forecasts for rising earnings and a falling P/E puts this one on my list of possible buys too.

Dividends

I nearly forgot… both of these penny stocks pay good dividends. At Michelmersh, there’s a 4.7% yield on the cards. The company raised its 2023 dividend 6%, so I’m upbeat about this year’s.

And back at Topps Tiles, the forecast is for a whopping 8.7%. In this case, the H1 dividend was kept flat.

Sentiment

How well these two do in the next few years could, I think, depend a lot on market sentiment. And money coming back into the stock market and away from cash as interest rates drop could mostly go to low-risk big caps.

The mood for penny stocks could stay cool for a while. But I reckon those focused on the next decade should consider these two.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 into Nvidia stock at the start of June, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock more than trebled in 2023, then had already doubled by May this year. Surely it didn't rise yet…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

3 reasons the Rolls-Royce share price might crash

| Alan Oscroft

Can anything stop the rise and rise of the Rolls-Royce share price? Maybe one day something will, and it might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s the best FTSE 100 stock to buy now the general election is almost behind us?

| Kevin Godbold

The stock market hates uncertainty, so we may see a surge for FTSE 100 shares late next week once the…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Is this Google-backed AI growth stock the next Nvidia?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at one artificial intelligence firm that made its stock market debut in June. Could this…

Read more »

Grey cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box in a house
Investing Articles

Recently released: this month’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

8.7% yield! A dividend growth stock to consider stashing in a SIPP for decades

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best dividend growth stocks for SIPP investors to consider today. Here's one with an 8.7% yield…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

This former penny share has quadrupled. Could it go higher?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a former penny share he thinks has a distinctive business model and weighs some pros and…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Is telecoms giant BT now a no-brainer stock for passive income?

| Kevin Godbold

This time, BT 'smells' different, and I finally believe it may make a decent investment for passive income from the…

Read more »