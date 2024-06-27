Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 dirt-cheap FTSE 250 shares to consider buying in July!

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 250 shares to consider buying in July!

These top FTSE 250 shares are on sale right now. And our writer Royston Wild thinks they could be too cheap to miss given their huge growth potential.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 has performed pretty poorly during the post-pandemic era. At around 20,294 points, today it trades a whopping 16% below the record highs it punched in August 2021.

Political and economic turbulence in Britain have been a drag on the UK’s second-biggest share index. This is no surprise — just over half of its cumulative earnings come from these shores.

But as a long-term investor, I think grabbing a slice of the FTSE 250 today could be a good idea. Since its inception in 1992, it has delivered an average annual return of 11%.

Buying cheap shares

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. But that impressive return implies that getting exposure — by buying individual shares, an index tracker fund, or both — could be a sound investing strategy.

One shrewd way to play this could be to focus on buying cheap FTSE 250 shares. The theory is that undervalued companies can provide market-beating returns when investors eventually wise up to their mispricing and push them higher. It’s a strategy that’s proved lucrative for investors time and again.

With this in mind, here are two dirt-cheap shares I’d consider buying in the coming days.

NCC Group

The rush towards US tech stocks means that many homegrown contenders still look enormously cheap. This is the case with NCC Group (LSE:NCC), even after substantial recent share price gains.

City analysts reckon earnings here will soar 54% this fiscal year (to May 2025). And so the company trades on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.4.

A quick reminder: any reading below one suggests that a stock is undervalued.

NCC, which manufactures cybersecurity products, has suffered as tough economic conditions have prompted tech firms to curtail spending. However, sales rebounded 6% at constant currencies in the second half of last year from a 9.4% decline in the first half.

Could the company be at the start of a strong and sustained recovery? I think the chances are high, reflecting our increasingly digitalised lifestyles and the growing threat from cybercriminals. Buying its shares at today’s low prices could be a masterstroke.

Bank of Georgia

Investing in emerging markets can often involve great risk. This is certainly the case with Bank of Georgia Group (LSE:BGEO) today. Rising civil unrest and political turbulence in Georgia poses a risk to profits at cyclical businesses like this.

But as with any stock, I have to weigh up the potential rewards of owning Bank of Georgia against its risks. And on balance, I think the share has considerable investment potential, driven by soaring demand for banking products.

Most recent financials showed adjusted pre-tax profit surge 22.5% during January to March. A blend of low product penetration in Georgia and a strong economy mean there’s scope for earnings to keep soaring, too.

What’s more, I think the bank’s rock-bottom valuation more than reflects the current troubles in the country. The firm trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 3.5 times, which in my opinion provides a wide margin of error.

With investors also offered a 7.1% dividend yield, I think Bank of Georgia might be one of the FTSE 250’s best bargains.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 slam-dunk growth stocks I’ve got my eye on for July

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer is looking to snap up these growth stocks when she next has some available funds. She explains her…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock investors might shun, but I’d snap up in a heartbeat!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Some FTSE 100 stocks have fallen foul of investors. However, that doesn’t mean they’re not good investments for me and…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Bunzl’s share price rises on profit upgrade! Time to buy for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Bunzl's share price is continuing its recovery after a positive revision to profit forecasts. Should investors consider the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Investing Articles

Halfords shares are 32% cheaper than a year ago. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Halfords shares trade on a relatively cheap looking valuation and pay dividends. Our writer pores over the latest results considering…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap UK dividend growth stocks to consider stashing in an ISA for decades

| Paul Summers

Some of the best dividend growth stocks comes from lower down the market spectrum, says our writer. Here are two…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

I’d buy 11,987 shares of this UK dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland considers one out-of-favour dividend stock from the mid-cap index that's carrying a mighty 10.7% yield right now.

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

I think this FTSE 100 stock could be a once-in-a-decade buy

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 share has plunged and recently hit a 10-year low. Here are five reasons why I reckon it…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Can £10 a day turn into a passive income of £50,000 a year? It’s possible!

| Mark David Hartley

A passive income of £50,000 a year sounds like a dream come true. £4,000 per month? That could certainly provide…

Read more »