Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 45% of my second income portfolio is in these 3 undervalued FTSE 100 stocks

45% of my second income portfolio is in these 3 undervalued FTSE 100 stocks

This Fool is banking on these three high-yield Footsie stocks to carry on delivering a second income inside his dividend portfolio.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend stocks can provide a marvelous way to generate a second income. However, the payouts are never guaranteed, which is why I hold 12 income stocks to spread risk.

Of these though, I have my favourites, with three currently accounting for nearly half of my dividend portfolio.

The largest income holding I have today is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). Shares of the FTSE 100 insurance and asset management giant currently yield a very attractive 8.3%.

The company has an excellent track record of increasing its payout. It’s done so every year apart from one in the last decade — and even that was during the chaos of the pandemic.

Yet the share price has fallen 15% over five years as higher rates have caused uncertainty. These generally lead to a decrease in the market value of existing bonds and other fixed-income assets, which L&G’s investment management division holds a lot of.

Also, higher rates make investors more risk-averse, leading to a decrease in demand for some of its investment products. This has dragged on profits.

However, the firm possesses a rock-solid balance sheet and still makes plenty of cash. And analysts expect the dividend to rise to 22p per share next year, giving an eye-popping forward yield of 9.6%.

The stock is also trading on a cheap forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 9.8. I intend to hold it long term as demand for retirement solutions increase along with ageing populations.

HSBC

The second big hitter in my income portfolio is HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA).

Again, the stock looks undervalued to me, trading on a forward P/E multiple of seven. That’s around 35% less than the average of the FTSE 100, which itself is dirt cheap.

One concern for HSBC investors is China, whose economy has struggled since Covid. Ongoing trouble there could lead to sluggish growth for the company.

However, the potential reward is a well-supported dividend yield of 7%. It’s a risk worth taking, in my opinion.

Looking ahead, I’m excited about the bank’s strategic pivot towards Asia, the fastest-growing region in the world. Beyond mainland China, it has a growing presence in India and Singapore.

British American Tobacco 

Lastly, we have British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS). This is quite a new buy for me, and one I thought hard about. That’s because overall tobacco volumes are falling globally, creating a risk to the firm’s long-term profits.

Unfortunately though, I doubt smoking will end anytime soon. Meanwhile, the company’s non-combustible vaping products are growing and should soon start generating reliable profits, potentially offsetting a decline in cigarettes.

The stock is trading on a forward P/E ratio of just seven, a massive discount to rival Philip Morris International (16.2). And this cheapness translates into a massive 9.3% forward yield for this year.

A final note on diversification

Now, I should clarify that this is just the income side of my portfolio. Factoring in my growth stocks and investment trusts, these three shares constitute way less than 45% of the whole (less than 10%, in fact).

Knowing this makes me feel comfortable adding to these stocks to boost my passive income. Once interest rates fall, share prices could recover, leading to lower yields. So I’m striking while the iron is hot!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Ben McPoland has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Is this the best dividend share in the FTSE 100?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into some of the pros and cons of a double-digit yielding dividend share he is eyeing for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This retail giant could be one of the best UK value stocks around!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Some value stocks don’t stick out as obvious choices. Sumayya Mansoor reckons this well-known retailer could be a savvy buy.

Read more »

Growth Shares

230p? These broker forecasts indicate the IAG share price could fly

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the current forecasts for the IAG share price and shares some fundamental reasons why…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

How long might it take the National Grid dividend to double?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer likes the National Grid dividend yield of 6.4%. But can the payout per share double in the next…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares just dropped 5%! Time to buy the dip?

| Ben McPoland

This investor in Rolls-Royce shares looks at why the FTSE 100 stock lost altitude today and whether this might represent…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why are Nvidia shares crashing? And what happens next?

| Royston Wild

Nvidia shares are officially in correction territory! Royston Wild explores whether now could be a good time for dip buyers…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Here’s how much passive income I’d get if I invested my entire £20k ISA into Tesco shares

| Paul Summers

Tesco shares look like a great pick for a second income. But would our writer feel comfortable investing all his…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Up 69% in 2024! Could the Kodal Minerals share price still be a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Some good news further boosted the Kodal Minerals share price after a long run of strong performance. Is this writer…

Read more »