Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 200% in a year! Can Rolls-Royce shares rocket any higher?

Up 200% in a year! Can Rolls-Royce shares rocket any higher?

As the general election draws closer, growth in the UK market has slowed. But for Rolls-Royce shares, there seems to be no ceiling.

Mark David Hartley
Latest posts by Mark David Hartley (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares are at it again. Last Thursday they hit a new yearly high of 486p. They’re now up by 200% in the past year, far outperforming any other stock on the FTSE 100.

And that’s only half the 400% growth since new CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç took office at the start of 2023. In that short 18 months, shareholders have turned a £1,000 investment into £5,000!

But like this year’s other major success story, Nvidia, the all-important question is — will it keep going?

Reclaiming losses

Much of the recent price growth has been recovery, reclaiming losses made during the pandemic. The price is only now getting close to pre-Covid levels. This may be great for investors who bought the dip but others are only just being made whole. Who knows where the price would be now if it weren’t for the ravages of the pandemic? Major US broker Citi thinks it should be higher, recently raising its price target for the stock to 555p. 

With that in mind, I don’t think it’s entirely unrealistic to believe the price could climb further. 

Unlike Nvidia, it hasn’t gone parabolic to a price point way above any previous highs. Furthermore, the price is being driven by more than just AI hype. The popularity of Erginbilgiç and his aggressive turnaround plan is certainly a big factor. This, combined with rising air travel and increased defence spending, goes a long way to justify the growth. 

But the higher it climbs, the harder it gets.

Market frenzy

The massive growth means the sentiment around Rolls is now a bit frenetic. Most shareholders have a lot to lose so they’re eyeing the stock with a microscope. The company’s 2024 first-half results are set to be announced on 1 August and will undoubtedly command much attention. There’s a good consensus among analysts that earnings could decline, doubling the current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to 32. That would be well above the industry average of 25.

Even the smallest slip-up or slight earnings miss could send a wave of panic through the markets, prompting a flash sale. If I weren’t already a shareholder I would wait until after the results before considering the stock. It may still make some gains between then and now but if results are bad, they could all disappear quickly.

Other options

Overall, I’m glad I got into Rolls-Royce when I did. Even a slight decline from here leaves me in a good position. But if I were looking for some serious growth, I wouldn’t buy the shares at this level. Especially as there are many other options out there.

When it comes to the defence industry, a smaller player like QinetiQ looks more appealing to me. With earnings expected to increase, its forward P/E ratio is only 17. And using a discounted cash flow model, analysts estimate the price to be undervalued by 42%. Another alternative is Chemring Group. Its trailing P/E ratio of 33 is expected to fall to 19 — indicating strong earnings growth expectations.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Mark Hartley has positions in Nvidia, QinetiQ Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia, QinetiQ Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Only £5k in savings? Here’s 1 way to aim for a monthly second income of £1,000 by retirement

| Mark David Hartley

With a bit of planning, it’s possible to build a lucrative second income with dividend shares. This is how I’d…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Growth Shares

2 growth stocks I think could smoke the FTSE 100 this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith's happy the FTSE 100's doing well, but notes down specific growth stocks within the index that still look…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

Up 275% in 10 years — is this one of the best tech investments on the stock market?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko says Accenture could be considered a great stock market tech investment. But he also holds a few he…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

3 things that could dash the Nvidia share price rally

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith doesn't dispute the strong recovery in the Nvidia share price recently, but flags up several points that investors…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Down 70%+ since 2020, is IAG’s share price an unmissable bargain?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price is still down around 73% from its pre-Covid level, but with the business performing well last year,…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£17,000 of shares in the FTSE 100 dividend giant can make me £18,874 every year in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 dividend superstar has an 8.8% yield with dividends projected to rise. It looks very undervalued to me…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 top UK growth stocks I’m buying for my Stocks and Shares ISA in July

| Ben McPoland

Looking for UK-listed growth firms to add to a Stocks and Shares ISA? Our writer highlights two he's planning to…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

This overvalued growth stock makes Nvidia look cheap!

| Muhammad Cheema

ARM Holdings is a growth stock that’s benefitted from the AI rally. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at whether this…

Read more »