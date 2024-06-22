Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 5 stocks with 5%+ yields I’d love to buy and hold in a Stocks and Shares ISA

5 stocks with 5%+ yields I’d love to buy and hold in a Stocks and Shares ISA

Harvey Jones is keen to add these five FTSE 100 high-yielders to his Stocks and Shares ISA, ideally before they recoup their lost value.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market dip feels like a brilliant opportunity to add great value dividend-paying FTSE 100 companies to my Stocks and Shares ISA. Plenty of my favourite stocks are suddenly cheaper, and their yields look more compelling too.

Here are five great income stocks I’d happily consider buying today and holding for years when I have the cash. All yield 5% and in some cases a fair bit more, and have bags of comeback potential.

FTSE 100 income heroes

Family-controlled fund manager Schroders (LSE: SDR) baffles me. It’s looked like an unmissable bargain buy for years. But investors who dived in will probably have regretted it. Its shares are down 14.53% over one year and 28.28% over five.

It’s been hit by the turmoil of the last few years. This has rattled stock markets and hit customer inflows and net assets under management. It looks decent value as a result, trading at 12.6 times forward earnings, although not dirt cheap. But its 5.71% trailing yield is difficult to resist. That’s forecast to climb to 5.9% in 2024, covered 1.5 times by earnings.

Shareholder payouts have been fairly solid over the last decade, but dividend per share growth appears to have stalled lately. Let’s see what the charts say.


Chart by TradingView

I’d expect Schroders to revive when interest rates fall, the economy rebounds and investors get their mojo back. Let’s hope that this time it really does live up to its potential.

The commercial property sector has had a tough few years but I expect it to come tearing back when interest rates fall and economic optimism rises. Land Securities Group announced last month that it had almost halved first-half losses. But its shares have yet to recover. They look good value and so does the yield, as my table shows.

StockPrice-to-earnings ratioDividend yield
Land Securities Group12.5x6.33
NatWest Group6.4x5.41%
Rio Tinto9.1x6.57%
Sainsbury’s11.99x5.01%
Schroders15.3x5.71%

The NatWest Group share price is up a blockbuster 30% over the last year. Trading at just 6.4 times trailing earnings, it looks like there’s room for more and the yield is a meaty 5.41%. Falling interest rates may squeeze net interest margins. But they may help the banks in other ways, say, by reviving the mortgage market and cutting debt impairments.

Dividend stars

Mining giant Rio Tinto has been hit by the slowing Chinese economy. It’s another stock that could get a tonic when interest rates are cut. Its shares are up just 2.29% over 12 months, trailing the FTSE average return of 8.98%. This offers scope for recovery and the low valuation and high yield look tempting to me.

Grocery chain Sainsbury’s is another with a solid yield and undemanding valuation. Its shares have barely shifted over the last year.

I think there’s bags of comeback potential here, although it needs to go some to make ground on sector leader Tesco. I like out of favour shares, and it’s about time the market shows these some much-needed love. Hopefully, they’ll spring into life after I add them to my Stocks and Shares ISA, rather than before.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc, Land Securities Group Plc, Schroders Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Could Raspberry Pi shares hit £5 by 2030?

| Christopher Ruane

After a strong start out of the blocks this month, our writer asks whether Raspberry Pi shares could move further…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Five 5%+ yielders I’d buy for an ISA today!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer identifies a handful of FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 firms each yielding at least 5% he'd happily buy…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

I’d target £880 of passive income annually, spending £10K now on this FTSE 100 share

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he would add to his diversified portfolio happily by investing in this FTSE 100 passive income…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

3 reasons I think the Scottish Mortgage share price could keep rising

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains a trio of reasons he thinks the once-mighty Scottish Mortgage share price could be set to increase…

Read more »

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

Is this forgotten FTSE share about to make investors rich all over again?

| Mark David Hartley

Not long ago, this FTSE share was all the rage before demand dropped off and things went south. Is it…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d use these 5 Warren Buffett approaches to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a handful of investing lessons from billionaire Warren Buffett that he thinks can help a small investor…

Read more »

US Stock

Nvidia stock: 3 things investors need to know as it surges towards $150

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia is a stock that's had an extraordinary run in 2024. Edward Sheldon highlights some important things investors should know.

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

The UK stock market is brimming with hidden value. Here are some top picks to consider in July

| Mark David Hartley

I'm looking for the most promising shares on the UK stock market this month. Here are three that I think…

Read more »