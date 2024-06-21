Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Market Movers » What’s going on with the Britvic share price?

What’s going on with the Britvic share price?

Jon Smith flags up why Britvic’s share price is surging on Friday, but believes that the company is in a great place to keep going.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Britvic (LSE:BVIC) share price rocketed 11% higher at one point today (21 June). It meant the stock was up 27% over the past year, well above the FTSE 250 index average return. The move today comes on the back of some big news, which makes it a really interesting stock to consider now.

Saying no to another bid

The news out today was the rejection of a takeover bid from Carlsberg. The cash offer was 1,250p per share, which was 21% higher than where the stock closed yesterday. This was a second bid from the company, which had made a lower offer at the start of the month.

Time will tell whether Carlsberg makes another offer. But the news tells me a couple of really key investing points.

One is that other businesses think Britvic is cheap right now at the current valuation. If this wasn’t the case, takeover bids wouldn’t be coming in at a premium to the current price. The second is that there’s clear long-term demand for Britvic’s products. The soft drinks firm owns 39 different brands, trading all around the world. If there wasn’t a clear vision ahead, again, there wouldn’t be as much interest in buying it.

What the rejection tells me

At the moment, several FTSE 250 and FTSE 100 companies are in the process of being bought. In fact, earlier this week I wrote about Hargreaves Lansdown. The FTSE 100 firm is likely to be acquired by a private equity group.

I didn’t see the value in investing there, simply because the deal looks pretty well done. There’s limited movement for the share price from here. However, this isn’t the case for Britvic.

The rally in the share price today, despite the offer being rejected, shows me that investors feel the company can thrive by itself. Yet it also shows me that the stock is potentially undervalued and that the stock is playing catch-up to get to a fair price.

True, a third and better offer might be coming further down the line. But I don’t see this as a massive risk. If I buy the stock now and no offer comes, I like the fundamentals of the business anyway. If an offer gets accepted, it’ll be at a premium to what I pay for it now, so I won’t lose money.

To be clear, I’m not buying the stock simply hoping for some quick profits from a deal. Rather, the rejected offer flags up to me that this is a business that a lot of people are interested in right now.

Bringing it all together

Britvic does come with risks. The 2023 results showed revenue up 6.6% versus 2022, but pre-tax profit fell to £156.8m from £175.1m the year before. This was blamed partly on the poor weather, which shows how the business can be negatively impacted by external factors.

On balance, I’m really interested in buying Britvic shares and am thinking about doing so imminently.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Britvic Plc and Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Market Movers

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

This UK share just spiked 15% on bid news. Can we bag a quick profit?

| Alan Oscroft

UK share prices are having a good 2024, so far, and this one's already up 39%. Two takeover bids in…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Market Movers

The FTSE 100 jumps after the Bank of England meeting. Here’s what’s next

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over the takeaways from the Bank of England meeting today and flags up which FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Why did the YouGov share price just crash 37%?

| Alan Oscroft

The YouGov share price has been weak for a while. But that's nothing compared to what happened after this profit…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

YouGov shares collapse 37%! What’s going on with this AIM stock?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at why YouGov shares fell dramatically today and assesses whether this might be a chance…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Earnings up almost 15%! Is it time to seriously consider this FTSE 250 stock?

| Kevin Godbold

Ongoing recovery and growth in this high-performing FTSE 250 business means there may be more to come for investors.

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

These FY results could be just what we need for DS Smith share price growth

| Alan Oscroft

While eyes are turned towards high-tech growth stocks these days, I think the DS Smith share price might have slipped…

Read more »

Market Movers

What’s going on with the Hargreaves Lansdown share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up the sharp move higher in the Hargreaves Lansdown share price but notes why the investment potential…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Berkeley’s share price slips on results-day, but the dividend yields almost 5%!

| Kevin Godbold

Despite a weak share price, housebuilder Berkeley is shaping up as a decent dividend-payer within the FTSE 100 index.

Read more »