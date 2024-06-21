Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I’d bought Rolls-Royce shares the day Tufan Erginbilgiç joined here’s what I’d have now

If I’d bought Rolls-Royce shares the day Tufan Erginbilgiç joined here’s what I’d have now

Harvey Jones is startled by just how fast the Rolls-Royce share price has risen since its transformative CEO took over. Can it really continue?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If Tufan Erginbilgiç could do for the England football team what he’s done for the Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price, we’d win the Euros at a canter.

The turnaround since he was appointed CEO on 1 January 2023 –  less than 18 months ago – is nothing short of astonishing. Rolls-Royce shares closed at the end of December 2022 at 93.2p. Today, I’d have to pay 475p to buy them. That’s a staggering 415% return. It would have turned a £10,000 investment into £51,462.

Admittedly, it’s not quite as good as chipmaker Nvidia. Its shares have rocketed 795% over the same period, turning £10k into £89,500. It’s still pretty fine, though. The big question is: can Erginbilgiç keep it going?

FTSE 100 recovery star

Everything I’ve read about the man suggests he has the grit and will to do so. When he took over, Rolls-Royce had lost 75% of its share value, after being hit by one problem after another. Today, it’s no longer a burning platform, but a booming one.

However, the Rolls-Royce share price and Erginbilgiç’s reputation aren’t the only things riding high today. So are investor expectations, and the company’s valuation. The shares trade now at 35.3 times trailing earnings. That is getting on towards three times the FTSE 100 average of 12.7 times.

Yet the share price continues to climb, up another 11.15% in the last month. Over one year, it’s soared 209.24%. The rate of ascent is slowing, but broker Citi has just lifted its target price to 555p. That’s up 17% from today.

It reckons “positive sentiment” will continue to drive the rerating, which is one of the things that worries me. Sentiment is positively giddy. The mildest earnings miss could bring it back to reality with a bump.

Yes, Citi says the wide-body engine aircraft engine demand and hopes of a reinstated dividend justify its new target price. No doubt we will all be watching like hawks when Rolls-Royce delivers its first-half results on 1 August.

I can’t buy it today

The outlook seems bright, with 2023 sales of £16.49bn forecast to hit £16.82bn in 2024 and £18.2bn in 2025.

The spectre of debt hung over Rolls-Royce for years. Yet it fell from £3.3bn in 2022 to £2bn in 2023, and is forecast to collapse to just £270m in 2024. In 2025, the group will boast a net cash position of £1.9bn.

Investors have totally bought into Erginbilgiç. Yet as his early shock doctrine wears off, growing the business could get harder. Being a boss only gets harder. Just ask Gareth Southgate.

We’ll know more when next month’s results are in. I can’t see a major bounce – just how much good news can one company deliver?

We are reaching peak Rolls-Royce and peak Erginbilgiç, too. I’m looking elsewhere for the next big FTSE 100 turnaround play. Sadly, it probably won’t be nearly as massive as this one.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

1 delicious penny stock I reckon can deliver juicy returns and growth

| Sumayya Mansoor

This food delivery penny stock has experienced a surge in performance and uptake recently. Our writer is excited by its…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in Lloyds shares to earn income of £1,000 a year?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is getting income and growth from his Lloyds shares but wished he'd bought more of them. So he's…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Down 75%! Will the Saga share price ever be loved again?

| Gordon Best

The last few years have been incredibly difficult for those watching the Saga share price. But what does the future…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What kind of return could I expect by investing £100 monthly in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Mark David Hartley

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA to avoid capital gains tax could grow a £100 monthly investment into a second…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Can strong operational momentum keep the Informa share price rising?

| Kevin Godbold

FTSE 100 company Informa has been performing well, but this may be just the beginning of a multi-year trend for…

Read more »

Market Movers

What’s going on with the Britvic share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up why Britvic's share price is surging on Friday, but believes that the company is in a…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Dividend Shares

2 super-cheap passive income shares I’m eyeing up right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith discusses two of his favourite passive income shares in the banking and property sectors, both featuring yields above…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Up 37.5% in just 12 months, I think this is one of the FTSE 100’s best investments

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author says this FTSE 100 company is likely to keep on capitalising on the AI and data boom. But…

Read more »