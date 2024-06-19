Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Why I’m not buying Raspberry Pi shares today

Why I’m not buying Raspberry Pi shares today

Investors have been piling into Raspberry Pi shares after the company’s IPO. Here’s why Edward Sheldon isn’t following the crowd.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
3D Word IPO with Target on Chalkboard Background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Raspberry Pi (LSE: RPI) shares have created a fair bit of excitement since their recent Initial Public Offering (IPO). Investors have been keen to buy the stock, and this has driven its share price up significantly.

I think Raspberry Pi – which designs and develops small single board computers (SBCs) – is a very interesting company. However, I won’t be buying its shares today. Here’s why.

An exciting IPO

When I first did some research into the Raspberry Pi IPO in the week before the event, I came to the conclusion that the shares would most likely do well immediately after listing. There were two main reasons why.

First, I thought the listing of a tech stock on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) would get investors’ attention. Right now, we’re in the middle of a powerful bull market for tech stocks – driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) theme – and the LSE doesn’t have that much in the way of tech stocks.

Second, the valuation struck me as very reasonable. At the IPO price of 280p, the company’s market-cap was going to be around £540m. Given that total income was $32m last year, that put the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the low 20s. That earnings multiple looked quite attractive to me considering the company’s growth rate in recent years.

202120222023
Revenue ($m)141188266
Total income ($m)151732
Source: Raspberry Pi

In hindsight, I was right about the IPO. Since the event, the shares have shot up. Currently, the tech company’s share price is sitting at 417p. That’s 49% higher than the IPO price.

A high valuation today

And that brings me to why I won’t be buying the shares today. To my mind, the valuation now looks a little stretched.

At the current share price, the company’s market-cap is about £825m. This means the P/E ratio is now above 30. For a company with strong growth and a wide moat, I’d be comfortable with that kind of earnings multiple.

However, my concern about Raspberry Pi is that it doesn’t appear to have a substantial moat. In its registration document, the company said barriers to entry in its markets are relatively low.

It also said its business model and products could be replicated by competitors, particularly if rivals were willing to operate at a temporary loss.

So clearly, this company isn’t an Apple. The US tech giant has consumers locked in because of its amazing ecosystem. This keeps consumers coming back for more, and gives the tech giant an extremely wide moat.

With Raspberry Pi however, it appears to be vulnerable to cheaper products from competitors. I’m not keen to pay a P/E ratio of over 30 for a company that could be undercut.

Better growth stocks to buy?

Of course, if the share price was to pull back and the valuation came down, I might be interested in buying a few shares.

However, for now, I think there are better growth stocks to buy for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Apple and London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

After gaining 45% in 12 months, is the Amazon share price now overvalued?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author thinks the Amazon share price might be too high. While the long-term future of the business looks bright,…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Should I buy Scottish Mortgage shares to profit from the AI stock surge?

| Alan Oscroft

Fancy some tech stock growth? Want to snap up a bit of the AI action? Scottish Mortgage shares might be…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

My top UK lithium stock to consider buying now

| Muhammad Cheema

Even though lithium prices plunged in late 2023, Muhammad Cheema still thinks Rio Tinto is a great stock to consider…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

Greggs shares: a tasty option for a Stocks and Shares ISA today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have had a great run in recent years. However, Edward Sheldon believes that they can continue to deliver…

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

Down 70%! Is this the most promising undervalued share on the FTSE 250 right now?

| Mark David Hartley

With a share price near its lowest levels and several takeover bids rejected, what does the future hold for this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 11%, is GSK’s share price an unmissable bargain right now?

| Simon Watkins

GSK’s share price is down on legal uncertainty over its Zantac drug, but this only makes it more of a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is booming — investing £1k in 2022 would be worth £5.2k today

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author says the Rolls-Royce price has been surging for good reasons. But he's convinced most of the big money…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Could buying this growth stock be like investing in Amazon in 2011?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This e-commerce giant has been taking pages out of Amazon’s book and generating explosive growth that could propel it to…

Read more »