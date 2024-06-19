Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Rolls-Royce share price is booming — investing £1k in 2022 would be worth £5.2k today

The Rolls-Royce share price is booming — investing £1k in 2022 would be worth £5.2k today

Our author says the Rolls-Royce price has been surging for good reasons. But he’s convinced most of the big money has already been made… for now.

Oliver Rodzianko
Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing for explosive growth always comes with one core risk: the valuation. I’ve mentioned this problem before with the Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) share price, but the investment just keeps on surging.

In fact, if I’d invested £1k in June 2022, I’d be sitting on roughly £5.2k today after a nearly 420% gain in price.

Business is strengthening

After a new CEO took the helm in 2023 after a disastrous pandemic period, the company began to shift its gears.

Suddenly, the focus was not so much on growth but on efficiency. The business began selling off divisions that weren’t crucial and in high demand, and layoffs of up to 2,500 jobs began.

Management is executing this lean strategy in an effort to quadruple profits within four years. The evidence is mounting that this is working. Its recent year-on-year revenue growth was 22% compared to a five-year average of 2%. Earnings before interest and tax have grown at a staggering 142.5% year-on-year.

Are these results sustainable?

As with any business restructuring, a period of high growth doesn’t last forever. Instead, profits begin to plateau once management has maximised what it can.

Many analysts are still giving Buy ratings to Rolls-Royce and it’s clear that lots of investors want to get in on the action. However, it’s possible that towards the end of 2025, internal profit growth will start to slow, according to leading forecasts. This is likely to dampen shareholder returns.

This is a typical turnaround play, where management is looking to drive the share price higher through internal restructuring. Maybe the business will be able to maintain the high growth it’s presently delivering. However, in my opinion, most of the big share price gains have already been made.

Holding Rolls-Royce long-term

On the other hand, the company could surprise me and be more agile and innovative business-model-wise over time than I expect. If this is the case, it’s fair to assume that while the big profits have already been made, continued stable growth is on its way.

Yet it’s very hard for businesses with a lot of physical infrastructure to adapt quickly to market trends and opportunities. And selling off hangars and manufacturing divisions isn’t easy. A business may have to swallow big losses if it sells such items at a time when demand is low. Therefore, timing and strategy are crucial here.

Whatever the plan, I think that the shares will experience some price volatility soon. This is likely to come at the first sign of a contraction in earnings growth. If I then decide that I believe in the company’s long-term strategy, this would be around the time I’d consider buying.

I only say yes 20% of the time

The world-famous Pareto principle states that 20% of our investments are likely to generate 80% of our profits. I try to flip this on its head. I say no to 80% of the investment opportunities the market presents me with. That’s in an effort to lock in more money with the big opportunities.

I don’t feel confident enough to pull the trigger just yet on this one.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Oliver Rodzianko has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

Down 70%! Is this the most promising undervalued share on the FTSE 250 right now?

| Mark David Hartley

With a share price near its lowest levels and several takeover bids rejected, what does the future hold for this…

Read more »

3D Word IPO with Target on Chalkboard Background
Growth Shares

Why I’m not buying Raspberry Pi shares today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors have been piling into Raspberry Pi shares after the company’s IPO. Here’s why Edward Sheldon isn’t following the crowd.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 10.9% yield but down 14%! £11,000 in this FTSE dividend superstar could make me £26,716 in annual passive income

| Simon Watkins

This insurance giant has one of the highest yields in any FTSE index, looks set for strong growth, and appears…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 11%, is GSK’s share price an unmissable bargain right now?

| Simon Watkins

GSK’s share price is down on legal uncertainty over its Zantac drug, but this only makes it more of a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£6k bought me 3,289 oversold shares with a stunning dividend yield of 10%

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is getting a handsome dividend yield from the FTSE 100 high income stock, but he wonders if the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Could buying this growth stock be like investing in Amazon in 2011?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This e-commerce giant has been taking pages out of Amazon’s book and generating explosive growth that could propel it to…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 dirt cheap passive income shares I’d buy to target £1,780

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best passive income shares to buy on a budget? Here are three that our writer Royston Wild…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 share I’d buy to target a 35,219% return!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 share has seen its price soar almost 21,800% in the past 20 years! Royston Wild explains why…

Read more »