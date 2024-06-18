Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 9%+ yields! 2 dividend stocks to consider to target a £1,870 passive income

9%+ yields! 2 dividend stocks to consider to target a £1,870 passive income

These dividend stocks could be an effective way to generate passive income now and in the future. Here’s why.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying high dividend stocks can be a great way to transform an investor’s wealth. The large passive income they provide can help fund a lavish lifestyle today. Or they can be reinvested back into the stock market to deliver spectacular compound returns.

Dividend shares across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have fallen in recent sessions. And so the gigantic yields of many passive income shares have become even more attractive.

The following top stocks now offer forward yields above 9%. It means that a £20,000 lump sum invested equally across them could provide a £1,870 passive income over the next 12 months.

Here’s why I think they’re worth serious consideration by savvy investors.

Dividend yield: 9.4%

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) looks in great shape to continue paying above-average dividends to its investors. With a Solvency II ratio of 224%, it has one of the strongest balance sheets in the UK financial services sector.

However, investors have given the company’s new dividend policy announced last week a big thumbs down. In it, chief executive António Simões — who’s been steering the ship since January — announced plans to grow shareholder payouts by 2% from next year to 2027.

This is down from a previous target of 5%. Accordingly, Legal & General’s share price has plummeted. I think the market may be ignoring the bigger picture here however.

First off, the company plans to offset lower dividend growth with share buybacks, starting with a £200m programme this year. Putting the brakes on payout growth also gives the Footsie firm more money to invest for growth which, in turn, could lead to greater share price appreciation and dividend increases over the long term.

I’m particularly encouraged by Legal & General’s decision to focus more closely on the massive pension risk transfer (PRT) market. It intends to write up to £65bn of PRT business in the UK by 2028 alone. There’s also considerable opportunity to make profits in the US, Canada and the Netherlands.

Higher-than-normal interest rates are a problem for Legal & General’s asset management balance. But, on balance, I think this is a top dividend stock to consider today.

Alternative Income REIT

Dividend yield: 9.3%

Purchasing real estate investment trusts (REITs) also has considerable investment appeal. These financial vehicles — of which I already hold several in my portfolio — have to pay 90% of annual rental profits out by way of dividends.

Alternative Income REIT (LSE:AIRE) is another I’m considering buying today.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

I like the fact this property stock invests its cash across a wide range of different assets (like care homes, petrol stations, flats and power stations). This gives it the means and the confidence to pay large dividends at all points of the economic cycle.

I also think this trust has significant scope for share price appreciation. At current prices, it trades at a 17% discount to the net asset value (NAV) of its property portfolio.

Alternative Income could begin making up this difference as interest rates are cut, presumably over the summer. But remember that any easing of Bank of England policy remains just speculation at this point. If rates fail to budge, this could cause the REIT’s share price to weaken further.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? I’d aim for £4,000 in yearly passive income with select FTSE 100 stocks

| Ben McPoland

Some FTSE 100 shares are offering meaty yields today and building a portfolio of such stocks could lead to an…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Investing Articles

£20k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to grow that into £1m and generate passive income

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author says turning £20k into £1m is really possible with patience and strategy. Here's how he's planning his passive…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How much passive income would I make from just £1,000 invested in this FTSE 100 dividend gem?

| Simon Watkins

Investing a relatively small amount in high-yielding stocks and reinvesting the dividends paid can generate significant passive income over time.

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Glencore and Vodafone slashed their dividends. Could this FTSE 250 stock yielding 10% be next?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 250 stock currently offers a huge yield. But with the company struggling, Edward Sheldon believes the dividend payout…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At 140p, is the BT share price as cheap as it looks? Here’s what the charts say!

| Charlie Keough

After a weak performance in recent times, the BT share price is on the up. But does that mean its…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

Up 33% over the past year. What’s driving the Scottish Mortgage share price higher?

| James Beard

The Scottish Mortgage share price has outperformed the FTSE 100 since the start of 2024. Our writer looks at the…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Glencore’s share price has dropped 11% in a month, so is it time for me to buy the dip?

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price looks undervalued to me and the business seems set for strong growth as China's commodities demand rebounds…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Has the Rolls-Royce share price gone crazy?

| Alan Oscroft

When I look at the Rolls-Royce share price, I start to think that what goes up must... keep on going…

Read more »