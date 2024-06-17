Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this FTSE 100 passive income superstar also its best bargain right now?

Is this FTSE 100 passive income superstar also its best bargain right now?

This FTSE 100 gem still looks to me like one of the best bargains in the index. It appears very undervalued, and pays one of its highest yields too.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 investment firm M&G (LSE: MNG) remains one of the core shares in my high-yield portfolio. This is specifically designed to pay me high dividends each year.

From early on in my investment journey a (very) long time ago, two things occurred to me about dividend payments.

First, I liked having a regular return on my money. And second, I really liked having it when it involved me doing very little on a daily basis. I found out later that this is called ‘passive income’.

My subsequent career as an investment banker made me a lot of money but involved a lot of work – not ideal. My subsequent incarnation as a long-term private investor ticks both boxes.

Approaching my quarterly review of my investments, I am looking to see if I should buy more high-yielding M&G shares.

Still undervalued?

To minimise the chance of my dividend income being nullified by sustained share price falls, I always buy undervalued stocks.

One key measurement to ascertain whether a share is undervalued is the price-to-book (P/B) ratio.  M&G is currently trading at a P/B of just 1.2. This compares to the average P/B of its peer group of 3.8, so it looks very cheap on this basis.

How cheap though? A discounted cash flow analysis shows M&G shares to be around 48% undervalued against its peers.  

So, with the shares currently at £2.00, a fair value would be about £3.85.

This does not guarantee they will reach that price, of course. But it again underlines to me that they look one of the best bargains in the FTSE 100.

How strong does the business look?

Another key factor in my high-yield shares selection is whether the core business looks set for further expansion. This is because a company’s dividend and share price are powered by earnings and profit growth over time.

A risk in M&G shares is its relatively high debt-to-equity ratio of around 1.9. Another is a new global financial crisis.

However, 2023 saw a 28% rise in adjusted operating profit from 2022 — to £797m. Operating capital generation also increased sharply — by 21%, to £996m.

Consensus analysts’ forecasts are for M&G’s earnings to grow at 18.8% a year to the end of 2026. Earnings per share are expected to increase by 18.3% a year to that point.

How much passive income can be made?

M&G currently yields 9.9% — one of the highest in any FTSE index.  

So, if I invested £10,000 now, I would make £990 in dividend payments this year. After 10 years on the same yield, I would have another £9,900 to add to my £10,000.

However, reinvesting the dividends paid me back into the stock (known as ‘dividend compounding’) would turbocharge my returns.

Specifically, doing this would give me an additional £15,703 after 10 years instead of £9,900!

After 30 years of doing this with an average 9.9% yield, I would have £169,797 in total. This would pay me £15,296 every year in dividends or £1,275 each month! I have to remember that dividend payouts can fall as well as rise, however.

Yet I still think M&G is one of the best bargains in the FTSE 100 – as well as paying one of its highest dividends – so I will be buying more soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

The Darktrace share price has been surging — and it could climb higher

| Oliver Rodzianko

I think the Darktrace share price could have more room to run. Despite the competitive AI industry, the firm looks…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

With its 7% dividend, should I be watching the Aviva share price?

| Gordon Best

Dividend investors will struggle to find many companies with a yield above 7%, so should the Aviva share price be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this be one of the FTSE 100’s best cheap dividend shares?

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best dividend growth shares to buy? Our writer Royston Wild thinks this FTSE 100 housebuilder might well…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 into Meta stock at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at the year-to-date performance of Meta stock and considers whether he'd consider buying this magnificent tech share.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Investing £5 a day in this dividend giant can make me a £14,067 annual second income!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 high-yield star can make me a major second income, supported by a strong business outlook and an…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Taylor Wimpey shares yield a fabulous 6.41%, but is the dividend safe?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has enjoyed plenty of growth and income after buying Taylor Wimpey shares last year. But is today's high…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 FTSE lithium stock I think could be ready to rocket

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the lithium price could be due a rally, and why shares of one related FTSE stock…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

This growth stock that Warren Buffett owns just hit 52-week lows. Should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a high-profile US stock that the great Warren Buffett bought back in 2020 but which has…

Read more »