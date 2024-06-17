Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A FTSE 100 share that could create generational wealth

A FTSE 100 share that could create generational wealth

Investing in FTSE shares can help individuals pass down a significant chunk of cash to their children and grandchildren, data shows.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Black father holding daughter in a field of cows

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are lots of ways that people try to build generational wealth. Some buy property that they pass down the line when they die. Others buy fine art, gold coins or other high-worth collectibles. But in my opinion, the best way to make long-term wealth is to buy FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares.

A quick glance at the long-term returns of these two London share indices shows why. The Footsie has delivered an 8% average annual return since it began in 1984. The FTSE 250, meanwhile, has produced an even better 11% average return since it started up in the early 1990s.

Remember that past performance is no guarantee of future profits. However, an average 9.5% yearly return for the two combined illustrates the potential returns that can be achieved by investing in UK shares.

With this in mind, here is a FTSE 100 share I think help could generate stunning generational returns.

Banking giant

HSBC's share price.
Created with TradingView

HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) is one of the world’s biggest banking groups. It’s also the largest bank on the London Stock Exchange by market cap (its shares are worth a whopping £126bn).

The Footsie bank is looking increasingly to Asia to drive long-term profits. And who can blame it? A combination of explosive population growth and increasing personal incomes mean banking product penetration demand looks set to soar from current low levels.

Analysts at Statista predict banks’ net interest income will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% between now and 2029. This metric — which measures the difference between the interest banks get from borrowers and what they pay savers — is tipped to soar to $7.77trn by the end of the period.

HSBC has considerable financial strength it can use to capitalise on this opportunity, too. Its CET1 capital ratio improved to 15.2% as of March.

Risk vs reward

Doubling-down on Asia doesn’t come without risk, however. Emerging markets tend to exhibit greater political and economic volatility compared to developed markets.

China’s economy is certainly suffering a prolonged slowdown. A steady cooling in the country’s property market is especially worrying. Data today (17 June) showed average home values plunging at their fastest rate for a decade in May.

But the risks this poses to HSBC’s profits forecasts seem baked into its rock-bottom share price, in my opinion.

Great value

Today the banking giant trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.9 times. Furthermore, its price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio comes in at 0.8.

A reminder that any reading below 1 indicates that a share is undervalued.

HSBC's price-to-book (P/B) ratio.
Created with TradingView

HSBC shares also look cheap when we consider the bank’s book value (total assets minus total liabilities). As the graph shows, its price-to-book (P/B) ratio stands at around 0.9, also below the value threshold of 1.

Finally, the dividend yield on the bank’s shares comes in at 9.1%. This makes it one of the biggest potential income payers on the FTSE 100 for this year.

HSBC shares aren’t without risk. But I believe that the Footsie bank has what it takes to deliver stunning investor returns over the long haul and is worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s what the BT share price could mean for passive income investors

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price has been falling for years, but that might be about to change. And dividends could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At £4.76, is the Aviva share price a steal? Here’s what the charts say!

| Charlie Keough

Aviva has outperformed the Footsie over the last year. But is there still value in its share price? This Fool…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Does a 43% price drop make this undervalued UK stalwart one of the best cheap shares to buy now?

| Mark David Hartley

After losing a third of its value of the past five years, this might be one of the most undervalued…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

My top 3 picks today for a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Here are three very different investments to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA, covering both the UK and US…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

The Darktrace share price has been surging — and it could climb higher

| Oliver Rodzianko

I think the Darktrace share price could have more room to run. Despite the competitive AI industry, the firm looks…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

With its 7% dividend, should I be watching the Aviva share price?

| Gordon Best

Dividend investors will struggle to find many companies with a yield above 7%, so should the Aviva share price be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this be one of the FTSE 100’s best cheap dividend shares?

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best dividend growth shares to buy? Our writer Royston Wild thinks this FTSE 100 housebuilder might well…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 passive income superstar also its best bargain right now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 gem still looks to me like one of the best bargains in the index. It appears very…

Read more »