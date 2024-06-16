Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k

£20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k

With the right game plan, a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA can be transformed into a six-figure nest egg in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Stocks and Shares ISAs are a terrific wealth-building tool. Unlike a regular investing account, all capital gains and dividends earned inside an ISA are entirely tax-free enabling investors to boost their net worth without getting a visit from HMRC.

The only major limitation is that a maximum £20,000 can be thrown into this account a year. And that allowance is shared across all types of ISAs (such as Cash and Lifetime) that an investor may hold. Yet that’s still more than enough to build a chunky nest egg.

So let’s take a look at how to grow a £20,000 pot into over £100,000.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Focus on the long run

There are always stories of investors making gargantuan returns in the realm of penny stocks. A small business manages to find huge success, propelling the share price by triple- or even quadruple-digit returns making shareholders exceedingly rich.

However, what’s often left out is the story of countless other penny stocks whose investors were left with nothing. Exploring this region of the stock market comes with lottery-like levels of risk. And while it can be prudent for some investors to gain exposure to this space, for most, it’s likely too high on the risk/reward scale.

Fortunately, even big, boring companies can yield life-changing results given enough time. By focusing on building long-term sustainable wealth, investors can unlock stellar returns from mid- or even large-cap companies without taking on as much risk.

Reaching £100,000

Since its inception, the FTSE 250 has rewarded investors with an average annualised gain of around 11%. And if we assume the index will continue to deliver this moving forward, it would take an estimated 15 years to turn a £20,000 lump sum into £100,000. And for those able to continue contributing an extra £500 a month, this timeline can be basically halved.

However, this is based on the assumption that the FTSE 250 will continue to deliver, which isn’t guaranteed. In fact, the average return over the last decade has been notably slower. So to overcome this problem, investors can turn to picking individual stocks within the ISA.

This strategy isn’t for everyone and certainly carries more risk compared to passive index investing approaches. But it opens the door to more meaningful returns, and even an extra 1% gain can work marvels in boosting wealth over the course of a lifetime.

A top stock to consider now?

The biggest challenge for stock pickers is actually finding the right businesses to buy. After all, there are a lot of options to choose from, and most won’t deliver market-beating returns. But one firm from my portfolio which shows a lot of promise is Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN).

The company specialises in designing and manufacturing fitted kitchens and bedrooms. It sells all the components to tradesmen who subsequently install them in customers’ houses either in a new-build property or during the renovation of an existing one.

Despite most households slowing their spending, Howdens continues to eke out growth, defying expectations. It’s certainly not been completely immune to the economic environment, and there has been significant pressure placed on its margins. But with management taking a disciplined approach to expenses, the business is outperforming its parent index by a wide margin – a trend that I believe will continue in the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Howden Joinery Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Howden Joinery Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 stocks that could create lasting passive income

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to passive income, the most important thing is buying shares in companies that can keep performing well…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

As the Raspberry Pi share price soars, is it set to be a great UK growth success?

| Alan Oscroft

What’s a super successful UK stock market IPO? It’s one we’ve just had, as the Raspberry Pi share price reaches…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: June’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Value Shares

Down 50%, this FTSE dividend stock looks like a steal to me

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock’s been crushed if not quite left for dead. However, Edward Sheldon believes it's capable of a big…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Where is the next millionaire-maker Nvidia stock?

| Ben McPoland

It is very hard to spot the next big winner like Nvidia stock. But this Fool thinks there are some…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down 10% in a week! What’s wrong with the Legal & General Group share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Legal & General Group share price has fallen yet again. Harvey Jones is tempted to respond by loading up…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

With a forward P/E of 3.28x, could this FTSE 250 stock make me rich?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 stock is one of the cheapest stocks on the index. Our writer explores why this is and…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

5 simple steps to build a £1,000 a month passive income portfolio

| Ben McPoland

Our writer sets out an actionable five-step plan to generate £12k a year in passive income through investing in high-quality…

Read more »