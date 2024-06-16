£20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k

With the right game plan, a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA can be transformed into a six-figure nest egg in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Stocks and Shares ISAs are a terrific wealth-building tool. Unlike a regular investing account, all capital gains and dividends earned inside an ISA are entirely tax-free enabling investors to boost their net worth without getting a visit from HMRC.

The only major limitation is that a maximum £20,000 can be thrown into this account a year. And that allowance is shared across all types of ISAs (such as Cash and Lifetime) that an investor may hold. Yet that’s still more than enough to build a chunky nest egg.

So let’s take a look at how to grow a £20,000 pot into over £100,000.

Focus on the long run

There are always stories of investors making gargantuan returns in the realm of penny stocks. A small business manages to find huge success, propelling the share price by triple- or even quadruple-digit returns making shareholders exceedingly rich.

However, what’s often left out is the story of countless other penny stocks whose investors were left with nothing. Exploring this region of the stock market comes with lottery-like levels of risk. And while it can be prudent for some investors to gain exposure to this space, for most, it’s likely too high on the risk/reward scale.

Fortunately, even big, boring companies can yield life-changing results given enough time. By focusing on building long-term sustainable wealth, investors can unlock stellar returns from mid- or even large-cap companies without taking on as much risk.

Reaching £100,000

Since its inception, the FTSE 250 has rewarded investors with an average annualised gain of around 11%. And if we assume the index will continue to deliver this moving forward, it would take an estimated 15 years to turn a £20,000 lump sum into £100,000. And for those able to continue contributing an extra £500 a month, this timeline can be basically halved.

However, this is based on the assumption that the FTSE 250 will continue to deliver, which isn’t guaranteed. In fact, the average return over the last decade has been notably slower. So to overcome this problem, investors can turn to picking individual stocks within the ISA.

This strategy isn’t for everyone and certainly carries more risk compared to passive index investing approaches. But it opens the door to more meaningful returns, and even an extra 1% gain can work marvels in boosting wealth over the course of a lifetime.

A top stock to consider now?

The biggest challenge for stock pickers is actually finding the right businesses to buy. After all, there are a lot of options to choose from, and most won’t deliver market-beating returns. But one firm from my portfolio which shows a lot of promise is Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN).

The company specialises in designing and manufacturing fitted kitchens and bedrooms. It sells all the components to tradesmen who subsequently install them in customers’ houses either in a new-build property or during the renovation of an existing one.

Despite most households slowing their spending, Howdens continues to eke out growth, defying expectations. It’s certainly not been completely immune to the economic environment, and there has been significant pressure placed on its margins. But with management taking a disciplined approach to expenses, the business is outperforming its parent index by a wide margin – a trend that I believe will continue in the long run.