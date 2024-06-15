Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Saving £300 each month? Here’s how I’d aim for a £56k passive income

Saving £300 each month? Here’s how I’d aim for a £56k passive income

Many of us put aside money each month. But by investing this capital instead of saving, it’s possible to unlock a chunky stream of passive income.

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing’s a terrific way to earn a true passive income. There are plenty of viable alternatives, such as starting a business or buying rental real estate. But these often require a considerable upfront investment either in the form of capital or time.

Even with £300 a month to spare, building wealth and income in the stock market’s possible. In fact, given enough time, investors could end up with a £1.4m nest egg generating a £56k second income stream. Here’s how.

Unleashing the power of compounding

Since its inception in 1984, the FTSE 100‘s provided investors with an average total return of around 8% a year. At this rate, investors starting with £10,000 in the bank while topping it up with £300 each month would reach £1.4m within 41 years. And by following the 4% withdrawal rule, that translates into a £56,000 passive income.

Needless to say, it’s a pretty long wait. But it’s still an achievable milestone for those who start putting aside money early on. The problem is that there’s no guarantee that the FTSE 100 will continue to deliver this level of returns moving forward. In fact, looking at the past decade alone, the returns have actually been closer to 6%, increasing the timeline to over 50 years!

This is where stock picking may be able to come to the rescue. Instead of tracking an index, investors can take portfolio construction into their own hands, opening the door to potentially market-beating returns.

If successful, achieving average gains closer to 10%, or even 12%, could drastically shorten the wealth-building process from half a century to as little as 30 years. And for those able to wait for 50 years, a portfolio could reach as much as £15.6m!

Achieving double-digit returns

On paper, earning 12% sounds simple enough. But in practice, it can be quite challenging. Earning double-digit portfolio returns usually requires a bit of risk-taking within the small-cap space. These smaller businesses have a lot more capacity for long-term growth. But their size also acts as a handicap, given their reduced access to capital and lack of industry dominance. In other words, the higher the potential return, the greater the risk.

Looking at the London Stock Exchange today, one company that might have what it takes to deliver such gains is Treatt (LSE:TET). The speciality chemicals enterprise works with beverage and fragrance companies to develop specific sugar-free flavours and natural scents.

In recent years, the business has encountered quite a few challenges. Overstocking from the pandemic has led to material destocking in recent years, driving down demand and, in turn, volumes. But while sales continue to endure a cyclical downturn, management’s been busy optimising the business. And in its most recent results, operating margins are actually on the rise.

This cyclical pattern’s quite similar to what happened the last time we encountered a major market downturn. During 2008, demand dropped, management focused on cost disciplines, and the stock went on to deliver an almost 3,000% return by its peak in late 2021.

That’s the equivalent of a 28% annualised return. And while this level of growth’s unlikely to repeat, today’s cheap price certainly indicates tremendous potential lies ahead once conditions in the chemical market improve.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Treatt Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is Legal & General the best FTSE 100 stock to buy for passive income now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Legal & General share price has been flat for a few years, despite chunky dividend forecasts. I check its…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Value Shares

Are BP shares a bargain after a 15% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are signs BP shares are cheap right now. But investors need to be aware of the risks associated with…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

No savings? Here’s how I’d aim for a second income of £7,120 by 2024

| Stephen Wright

Earning a second income doesn’t require huge savings or an ability to time markets. What it needs is patience, discipline,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price overvalued? Here’s what the charts say!

| Charlie Keough

While the Rolls-Royce share price continues to fly, this Fool's concerned it could be overvalued. Here, he explains why.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Here’s the 2024-2027 dividend forecast for one of the FTSE 100’s most reliable income stocks

| James Beard

Following publication of updated guidance, our writer’s been looking at the Legal & General dividend forecast for the next four…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

The Raspberry Pi share price soared 53% in 4 days! Is it too late to buy?

| James Beard

The Raspberry Pi share price rocketed after the company’s IPO was over-subscribed. But is there any value left in the…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just a few FTSE shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These FTSE shares have turned long-term investors into multi-millionaires! Zaven Boyrazian breaks down the winning traits to look for.

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

At 16.5%, this dividend stock has the highest yield in the FTSE 350

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

High-yield dividend stocks can generate impressive levels of passive income if they're sustainable. Is this 16.5% payout too good to…

Read more »