Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the Rolls-Royce share price overvalued? Here’s what the charts say!

Is the Rolls-Royce share price overvalued? Here’s what the charts say!

While the Rolls-Royce share price continues to fly, this Fool’s concerned it could be overvalued. Here, he explains why.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I’d invested in Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) a year ago, I’d be a very happy man today. Its share price is up 211% in that time. By comparison, the FTSE 100‘s up 7.4%.

After its tremendous run in 2023, I didn’t expect Rolls to keep up the pace. But instead of hitting the brakes, the stock’s continued to climb. It’s up 57.4% so far in 2024.

But that begs one question. Is the Rolls share price overvalued at £4.69? Let’s explore.

Valuation

I’m going to use the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to help me answer that. It’s one of the most common valuation metrics out there.

As seen below, Rolls currently trades on a P/E of 16.3. That’s above the Footsie average of 11 and based on that, Rolls looks expensive. That said, it’s considerably cheaper than its Footsie peer BAE Systems, which trades on 22.9 times earnings.

Created with TradingView

But what about looking forward? Investors are more concerned about where a stock has the potential to go as opposed to where it’s been. Therefore, let’s look at its forward P/E.

As the chart below shows, Rolls looks expensive. It trades on a forward P/E of just above 31. BAE Systems trades on 17.8 times forward earnings. The average Footsie forward P/E is again around 11. Based on that, Rolls looks like its share price could be overvalued.


Created with TradingView

My concerns

That’s my largest concern with the stock. I’m content with paying a small premium for Rolls, given the quality of the business. Even so, I’m fearful investors have pushed the stock up too high too soon.

While in the short-term, market sentiment can dictate a stock’s price, in the long run, its fundamentals that are the real growth drivers.

Just keep rising

Then again, Rolls could just keep rising. There’s plenty to suggest that could happen. For example, its latest trading update showed the firm continues to gain momentum. In the first four months of the year, large engine flying hours returned to pre-pandemic levels.

It’s also strengthened its balance sheet in recent times. As such, over the last few months, Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s have all upgraded their credit rating for the company. That said, it’s worth noting it still has a net debt of nearly £2bn.

The business is targeting between £2.5bn and £2.8bn in operating profit and between £2.8bn and £3.1bn of free cash flow in the medium term. There’s no doubt those are ambitious aims. But if the firm manages to meet them, then that could see the stock soar in the coming years.

My move

That said, Rolls is a stock I plan to keep on my watchlist for the time being. I’m cautious that any sign of a slowdown in growth could see its share price tumble. I’m worried some investors may have got carried away.

If we see its share price pull back, that’s when I’ll strongly consider making a move. Until then, I’ll be holding off. It’s set to release its half-year results for 2024 in August, so I’ll be keeping a close eye.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is Legal & General the best FTSE 100 stock to buy for passive income now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Legal & General share price has been flat for a few years, despite chunky dividend forecasts. I check its…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Value Shares

Are BP shares a bargain after a 15% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are signs BP shares are cheap right now. But investors need to be aware of the risks associated with…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

No savings? Here’s how I’d aim for a second income of £7,120 by 2024

| Stephen Wright

Earning a second income doesn’t require huge savings or an ability to time markets. What it needs is patience, discipline,…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Here’s the 2024-2027 dividend forecast for one of the FTSE 100’s most reliable income stocks

| James Beard

Following publication of updated guidance, our writer’s been looking at the Legal & General dividend forecast for the next four…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

The Raspberry Pi share price soared 53% in 4 days! Is it too late to buy?

| James Beard

The Raspberry Pi share price rocketed after the company’s IPO was over-subscribed. But is there any value left in the…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just a few FTSE shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These FTSE shares have turned long-term investors into multi-millionaires! Zaven Boyrazian breaks down the winning traits to look for.

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

At 16.5%, this dividend stock has the highest yield in the FTSE 350

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

High-yield dividend stocks can generate impressive levels of passive income if they're sustainable. Is this 16.5% payout too good to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Why’s the Rolls-Royce share price getting so expensive?

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price is nearing £5, and the stock's looking increasingly expensive. Our writer believes we need to look…

Read more »