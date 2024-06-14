Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With the FTSE 100 flying, I love the look of this company

With the FTSE 100 flying, I love the look of this company

The FTSE 100 index has been in rally mode over the last few months, but I think one of it’s companies could be well worth a closer look.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the FTSE 100 index continues hitting new highs, savvy investors are searching for quality companies that can continue delivering strong returns. Of the hundred companies in the index, one name that stands out to me is Intertek (LSE:ITRK), a leading quality assurance provider operating in over a hundred countries. Here’s why I think it deserves a closer look.

Track record

Intertek has been around since 1885, establishing itself as a pioneer in testing, inspection, and certification services across diverse industries like consumer products, healthcare, energy, agriculture, and more. This lengthy track record shows the company is more than capable of successfully navigating various economic cycles and disruptions over its 138-year history.

As a leading quality assurance provider spanning multiple sectors, Intertek enjoys a strong positioning in several compelling growth areas. The continued expansion of consumer products, energy transition solutions, supply chain visibility, and food safety measures all present opportunities for testing and certification services. Its global scale and comprehensive industry expertise create competitive advantages.

The fundamentals look rock-solid. Intertek grew earnings per share by 9.2% over the past year, far outperforming the UK market’s overall 4.4% return. It has delivered positive earnings growth averaging 0.7% annually, though this severely lags the professional services industry’s growth of 11.2%. I’m not too worried about this though, as analysts forecast earnings to accelerate, growing at a robust 9.7% clip annually going forward.

Risks

The business does carry a higher-than-ideal debt load with a debt-to-equity ratio of 70% on its £900m debt. With profit margins slightly lower than the previous year, and with compensation for the CEO growing by 20% over the same period, this could be a concerning setup for investors.

A large percentage of overall expenditure goes towards dividends. The forward dividend yield sits at a decent 2.3%, though the forecasted 3.7% yield three years from now looks more enticing. However, with positive free cash flows, a 61% dividend payout ratio, a decent interest coverage ratio of 12.8 times and ample cash reserves of £299m on the balance sheet, I’d say the company’s obligations appear to be sustainable.

Valuation

While shares don’t appear significantly undervalued, a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) suggests that there could still be about 8% growth before reaching fair value. Shares currently trade at 25.9 times trailing earnings, a premium to the professional services industry but likely merited by attractive growth prospects. I’m also encouraged by the amount of shares that management have been buying in recent months, with many board members picking up more shares in March and none selling in the last year.

Overall

Overall, Intertek checks many of the boxes I look for — strong fundamentals, visible growth drivers, solid income, and sound finances. To me, it looks well-positioned to continue delivering value if the FTSE 100’s recent rally continues. I’ll be buying shares at the next opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Intertek Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

17% of my Stocks and Shares ISA is invested in these 2 UK shares

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks to focus on investments in companies that have strong competitive advantages. And two UK shares stand out…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how much income I’d get if I invested my entire £20k ISA into Lloyds shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought Lloyds shares last year and is kicking himself for failing to buy even more of them. The…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Apple is still my favourite company in the S&P 500, here’s why

| Gordon Best

Apple recently unveiled a lot of new software at a developer conference. Here's why the tech giant is still my…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 great value UK companies I’d buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA and aim to hold for decades 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is getting to work on his Stocks and Shares ISA. He thinks these five firms have solid income…

Read more »

Value Shares

Are GSK shares a bargain after falling 11%?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

GSK shares have taken a hit in recent weeks due to Zantac uncertainty. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether they’re…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nearing £5, could the Rolls-Royce share price hit £6?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has soared in the past year. Our writer thinks there could be a strong runway ahead…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to build wealth the same way as Warren Buffett

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at some of the principles used by billionaire investor Warren Buffett and explains why he also uses…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Dividend Shares

Here’s my 2024/25 dividend forecast for National Grid shares after their recent 17% plunge

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

National Grid shares could still be a good choice for income, even after the recent seven-for-24 rights issue, says Edward…

Read more »