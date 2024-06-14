Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 5 great value UK companies I’d buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA and aim to hold for decades 

5 great value UK companies I’d buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA and aim to hold for decades 

Harvey Jones is getting to work on his Stocks and Shares ISA. He thinks these five firms have solid income and share price growth prospects

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m looking to populate this year’s Stocks and Shares ISA with UK stocks that offer long-term dividend and share price growth potential. I favour established FTSE 100 blue-chips that I hope to hold for years.

To this end I target companies with solid balance sheets, established brands, loyal customers, and a track record of increasing shareholder payouts. If their shares have dipped lately, even better, as it means I can buy them at a discounted price.

Hunting for FTSE 100 bargains

I’ve taken advantage of the big drop in the Diageo (LSE: DGE) share price. The spirits giant issued a shock profit warning in November after a huge sales drop in Latin America and the Caribbean. I snapped them up at a big discount two weeks later. Sadly, they’ve continued to slide. I’m down around 8%. 

I probably jumped too soon but I’m happy to sit back and give Diageo time to recover. That’s the advantage of investing with such a lengthy timescale.

The share price is down 23.3% over 12 months and I accept that Latin American sales won’t rebound overnight. Another concern is that Diageo’s net debt has crept up from $17.8bn to $20bn.

However, I think the sell-off has been overdone. First-half net sales fell only 0.6% to $11bn on an organic basis, while free cash flow jumped from $964m to $1.5bn. Management hiked the interim dividend 5% and completed a £500m share buyback. I think Diageo will be back. I may even take advantage of current weakness to buy more.

That is the type of stock I’m looking for today. A good company that’s had a bit of a hiccup.

FTSE 100 software specialist Sage Group has also enjoyed a strong run only to slip lately. The Sage share price is down 13.76% over the last month, although it’s still up 18.1% over the year.

First-half pre-tax profit jumped from £139m to £203m but management downgraded second-half guidance. The Market wasn’t happy but that suits me. I’ve been waiting for my opportunity for ages, and I reckon this is it.

Dividends and growth

I’d like to increase my position in Legal & General Group, whose shares dropped 9.38% over the last month as interest rate cut hopes were pushed back again. The price is down 5.09% over one year but offers an unmissable 9.1% yield. Imagine that rolling up over the years – with share price growth on top.

I’ve had my eye on pest control specialist Rentokil Initial for months too, so was a bit miffed when it jumped 13.3% on Wednesday, as news broke that activist investor Nelson Peltz had taken a significant stake. It’s still down 28.1% over 12 months, so still looks tempting to me.

Like many commodity stocks, Rio Tinto has been hit by the struggling China economy. It’s down 4.73% over one year.

Rio looks great value trading at 9.21 times earnings and yielding 6.59%. I’ll pop this in my Stocks and Shares ISA, too, when I have the cash. Then I’d put my feet up.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Diageo Plc and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

17% of my Stocks and Shares ISA is invested in these 2 UK shares

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks to focus on investments in companies that have strong competitive advantages. And two UK shares stand out…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how much income I’d get if I invested my entire £20k ISA into Lloyds shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought Lloyds shares last year and is kicking himself for failing to buy even more of them. The…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Apple is still my favourite company in the S&P 500, here’s why

| Gordon Best

Apple recently unveiled a lot of new software at a developer conference. Here's why the tech giant is still my…

Read more »

Value Shares

Are GSK shares a bargain after falling 11%?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

GSK shares have taken a hit in recent weeks due to Zantac uncertainty. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether they’re…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nearing £5, could the Rolls-Royce share price hit £6?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has soared in the past year. Our writer thinks there could be a strong runway ahead…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to build wealth the same way as Warren Buffett

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at some of the principles used by billionaire investor Warren Buffett and explains why he also uses…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Dividend Shares

Here’s my 2024/25 dividend forecast for National Grid shares after their recent 17% plunge

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

National Grid shares could still be a good choice for income, even after the recent seven-for-24 rights issue, says Edward…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Top Stocks

5 quality UK stocks to consider buying for the new ‘British ISA’

| The Motley Fool Staff

In theory, a British ISA would allow investors an additional £5k (on top of the standard £20k allowance) so long…

Read more »