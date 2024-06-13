Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1,904 shares in this 9.39% yielding UK stock would pay me a £100 monthly income

1,904 shares in this 9.39% yielding UK stock would pay me a £100 monthly income

Harvey Jones is stunned by the passive income paid by this top UK stock. It’s one of the highest on the FTSE 100 but there are risks, too.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This ultra-high-yielding UK stock has caught my eye because it’s giving investors an unbelievable rate of passive income right now.

The stock is Asia-focused bank HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA) and a high income isn’t the only attraction. The FTSE 100 blue-chip looks cheap, which surprises me, because it’s been making squillions lately. So what’s holding investors back?

HSBC’s trailing yield is 6.96% but that’s forecast to jump to a mind-bending 9.39% in 2024. However, analysts reckon it will slip back to 7.25% in 2024. That’s still an excellent rate of income, but why the bouncing around?

FTSE 100 opportunity

In 2023, HSBC paid a total dividend of $0.61. This was its highest since the financial crisis in 2008, and double the $0.32 paid in 2022. 

The reason? 2023 was an absolute stormer with profit before tax soaring 78% to $30.3bn, “driven by the strength of our balance sheet in a higher interest-rate environment”.

Analysts reckon HSBC will pay another bumper dividend per share of $0.60 in 2024. The board has also promised to pay a special dividend of $0.21 following the sale of its Canadian division. Hence that sky-high forecast yield.

Assuming a total dividend per share of $0.81 in 2024, including the special, buying 1,904 HSBC shares would give me annual income of £1,200, or £100 a month. At today’s price of 678.6p, that would cost me £12,925.

That would make HSBC one of my biggest portfolio holdings, but leave a chunk of my Stocks and Shares ISA allowance for other opportunities. Should I go for it?

I can’t expect another special dividend in 2025, but analysts are forecasting a dividend per share of $0.62, rising to $0.64 in 2026. With the board pledging to return 50% of earnings to shareholders through dividends, it could pay more.

HSBC is also rewarding shareholders with bumper share buybacks. They totalled $7bn in 2023, with another $2bn lined up for the first quarter of this year.

Dividends and share buybacks

The HSBC share price climbed a solid 12.64% in the last year, and is up a bumper 56.04% over three years. Dividends are on top. Yet it doesn’t look expensive, trading at 6.74 times forecast 2024 earnings.

With forecast net income of $24.81bn in 2024, and no debt on its balance sheet, this looks like a solid bet. My worry is that HSBC comes with outsized geopolitical risk.

Relations between the West and China are bad and getting worse. The EU has just slapped a 38.1% tariff on Chinese electric car imports, bringing a trade war closer. If Chinese premier Xi Jinping makes a grab for Taiwan, HSBC might have to choose sides in a superpower struggle.

HSBC’s China operations expose it to fallout from the country’s property crisis, ageing population and increasing authoritarian rule. When interest rates are finally cut, this could squeeze its margins and knock proifts.

Given these risks, I wouldn’t invest £12,925 in HSBC today. I’d invest £5,000 to grab my share of that might yield, and will do so when I have the cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Market Movers

The Wise share price just fell 17%! Time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Wise share price just experienced its second massive drop since April. Is this a great buying opportunity for long-term…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Are these 5 LSE dividend bargains the best shares to buy in a million-pound SIPP?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is scouring the FTSE 100 to find the best shares to buy for his self-invested personal pension (SIPP)…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This UK Dividend Aristocrat just raised its payout for the 45th year in a row

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs his rule over a Dividend Aristocrat in the FTSE 100 that has announced its 45th consecutive 5%+…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Could these 2 recovering UK stocks become future passive income heroes? 

| Mark David Hartley

Earning a passive income from shares won't happen overnight. Looking ahead for future dividend heroes is a key part of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the most undervalued investment on the British stock market?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Ocado might be one of the cheapest investments on the British stock market, but this value play is dependent on…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 stock one of the best shares to buy now?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko says this FTSE 250 investment is exceptional. However, he's stacked up all the data to see if it…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Do record revenues and profits mean investors should pay more attention to the Halma share price?

| Stephen Wright

A P/E ratio of 37 might put some investors off the Halma share price without a second look. But impressive…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

As BAE Systems’ share price heads towards £14, is there any value left in it?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price has soared since Russia invaded Ukraine, but it still looks very undervalued and has great growth…

Read more »