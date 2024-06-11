Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 growth shares to consider right now

2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 growth shares to consider right now

Looking for the best Footsie growth shares to buy at knockdown prices? Here are two that Royston Wild thinks merit close attention.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100‘s a great place for global investors to hunt for cheap growth shares. Years of economic and political uncertainty means that many UK blue-chips have underperformed their overseas peers.

The Footsie has leapt in value recently, even hitting new record highs. But the fact remains that tons of top stocks still trade on rock-bottom earnings multiples that are tough to believe.

Here are two I believe value investors might consider too cheap to miss.

Fizzy sales

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company‘s (LSE:CCH) a bargain share I’ve just added to my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

It’s risen strongly in recent weeks, helped by another brilliant set of trading numbers that beat forecasts. The Coke, Sprite and Fanta bottler reported a 12.6% rise in organic revenues in the first quarter. That was well above a sub-10% predicted increase.

Yet today it still looks dirt cheap. Earnings are predicted to soar 27% year on year in 2024. This leaves Coca-Cola HBC shares trading on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.5. Any reading below 1 suggests a stock’s undervalued.

It’s not all plain sailing for the company. In fact, a steady slide in the euro poses a growing threat as eurozone interest rates reverse and political turbulence in the trading bloc increases.

The company reports in euros, exposing it to translation risk when profits from non-eurozone regions are converted into Europe’s single currency.

Yet on balance, I still believe the FTSE 100 company’s a top investment today. Developing and emerging markets sales continue to surge, up 12.5% and 19% in the first quarter respectively. This trend’s tipped to carry on as wealth levels in these regions rapidly rise.

CCH’s brilliant record of innovation also bodes well as it continues product launches across its markets. Monster Energy, one of its fastest-growing drink brands, introduced Green Zero Sugar in 16 more markets last quarter alone, for instance.

Bank on it

Banking giant HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) also has an enormous emerging market footprint. In fact, it’s doubling down on these growth regions by selling Western assets and reallocating capital to Asian economic hotspots like Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Okay, it’s a strategy that carries risk in the near term. The Chinese economy’s still struggling following the pandemic which, in turn, is causing ripples across the region.

However, it could be argued that the subsequent dangers to HSBC’s earnings are baked into its share price. The bank trades on a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.1 times.

City analysts certainly think HSBC’s earnings will continue to rise strongly despite China’s troubles. A 9% year-on-year increase is predicted for 2024.

This is perhaps no surprise. At the moment, the broader Asia Pacific economy’s tipped to continue expanding at a healthy pace (the IMF, for instance, predicts GDP growth of 4.5% this year). So demand for banking products is likely to continue growing from current low levels.

In fact, modest product penetration means HSBC can expect to strongly grow sales substantially over the next decade. I don’t think this is currently reflected in the company’s bargain-basement valuation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Will going nuclear drive the Rolls-Royce share price even higher?

| James Beard

Our writer considers how the UK government’s desire for greater nuclear power capacity might impact the Rolls-Royce share price.

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares are rising but these 2 still look like great bargains!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool has his eye on these two cheap FTSE 100 shares. Here, he explains why and digs deeper into…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

£11,000 in savings? That could become a second income of £19,821 a year

| Charlie Keough

This Fool's already thinking about his second income for retirement. With some savings, here's how he'd get the ball rolling.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£11,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £28,220 annual passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Reinvesting the dividends from high-yielding stocks into more of those shares can generate big passive income over time from much…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Even around £4.60, Rolls-Royce shares still look extremely undervalued to me

| Simon Watkins

Despite their stellar price rise, Royce-Royce shares are still undervalued on key metrics and could go much higher on continued…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 reasons to think FTSE 100 shares are still dirt cheap

| Alan Oscroft

The old adage to "Sell in May and go away" seems like real nonsense this year, with so many FTSE…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks this Fool reckons can help her build a passive income stream!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Dividend stocks that offer consistent payouts are a great way to build a second income stream. Our writer details two…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks I’d buy to target a £1,620 passive income!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy? Here are three whose dividend yields sail past the index's…

Read more »