I'm an income-hunter and this dividend stock with a 9% yield looks juicy

I’m an income-hunter and this dividend stock with a 9% yield looks juicy

Jon Smith flags up a more unusual dividend stock that specialises in debt and credit but has a very high dividend yield on offer.

Jon Smith
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m sure there are many like me always on the prowl to find new ways to make income. Inflation might be moving lower, but that doesn’t mean the cost-of-living crisis has disappeared. In finding good dividend stocks with above-average yields, I can create a handy source of additional money.

A specialist manager

One idea that caught my eye last week was CVC Income & Growth (LSE:CVCG). It’s an investment trust listed on the stock market. What this means is that CVC (a private equity and debt manager) runs the trust and invests the money. The value of the portfolio at any point is referred to as the net asset value (NAV) of the company. As a result, the share price should closely mirror the movements in the NAV, over time.

As a dividend investor, these trusts can be a great source of income. The reason is that unlike a more traditional company, the focus of CVC is to purely generate income for shareholders while aiming to grow the value of the trust over time.

The firm has a good track record, with the current dividend yield returning 9%. It generates the funds by providing loans and other forms of credit to private companies. Given that some of these firms might struggle to get traditional lending from major banks, the interest rate charged can be quite high.

It focuses on Europe, so doesn’t try and get too fancy in targeting obscure investment opportunities in other far flung parts of the world.

Growth from here

The 12% move higher in the stock over the past year impresses me. It currently matches the NAV, so I don’t see it as being overvalued. Looking forward, I’m optimistic about how the trust can continue to profit.

Unlike some trusts that focus just on stocks and have a heavy weighting to tech, this trust has a really diversified sector exposure. The largest sectors are healthcare and beverage & food, both with a 17% allocation. In fact, tech has just a 3% weighting at the moment. Based on my view on which sectors could outperform over the next year, this is a positive.

One risk that people could flag up is that trading in debt is a dangerous business. If CVC is involved with a firm that defaults on the debt, it’s seriously bad news. I accept this as a risk, but do counter it with the fact that it mostly deals in senior secured loans. This means there’s some form of collateral attached to the loans (eg a business asset). So in the case of a default, it’s not like there’s nothing left to claim against.

Putting things all together, I think this is a positive option for investors to consider, including for income. I’m looking at buying it when I have some free cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

