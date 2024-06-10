Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Despite the mini FTSE rally in 2024, quality UK stocks are still on sale!

Despite the mini FTSE rally in 2024, quality UK stocks are still on sale!

2024 has been decent so far for the Footsie. Despite this mini-resurgence, this Fool reckons some UK stocks are still unmissable bargains.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK stocks could be set for greener pastures ahead after a murky 18 months or so. Before any potential bull market occurs, I reckon there are still some bargains to be had.

Let me explain what’s happening and break down one pick I’ve got my eye on.

Interest rate cuts ahead?

The Premier League of the FTSE, the FTSE 100, is up 6% in 2024 to date. At the end of last year, it closed at 7,733p, and currently trades for 8,215p.

Continuing with the football analogy, (my husband would be so proud) the Championship, in this case the FTSE 250, is also up by 4% this year to date. The index has risen from 19,511p at the end of last year, to current levels of 20,463p.

A cocktail of high interest rates, inflation levels, energy prices, and geopolitical volatility meant that the markets have been subdued for some time.

From an economic view, inflation has come down, and there are murmurs of potential interest rate cuts in the summer. This is probably why the markets are reacting positively. All we need now is a proper summer with some sun and it could be a good few months ahead!

However, there’s no guarantee that rates will be slashed. Plus, we’re still not out of the woods from an inflation perspective. Then there’s the small matter of a general election hurtling towards us in less than a month that could bring uncertainty too.

Properties for supermarkets

One stock I reckon is cheap as chips is Supermarket Income REIT (LSE: SUPR).

Set up as a real estate investment trust, (REIT) the business invests in and makes money from properties. In exchange for tax breaks and other perks, the firm must return 90% of profits to shareholders.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

When I think of the defensive nature of supermarkets, as well as changing shopping habits and a growing population, supermarket businesses need vast estates and infrastructure to operate. This is where Supermarket Income could benefit and thrive.

Supermarket Income shares haven’t had a great time due to economic pressures pushing down net asset values (NAVs). Plus, the potential for rent defaults has been higher too. Add to this higher borrowing costs for growth, and there are some tangible risks, at least in the medium term. Earnings and returns could be impacted.

Conversely, from a returns perspective, a dividend yield of over 8% is enticing. However, I’m conscious that dividends are never guaranteed.

As for Supermarket’s valuation, theoretically, the share price and NAV should align. However, the NAV is currently 15% lower than the share price. In turn, the shares are trading at a 15% discount.

I reckon once economic volatility dissipates, the shares should climb and earnings, growth, and returns should follow suit.

In my view, buying some shares now could be a shrewd move. I’ll be looking to snap some up the next time I have some investable cash!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 reasons to think FTSE 100 shares are still dirt cheap

| Alan Oscroft

The old adage to "Sell in May and go away" seems like real nonsense this year, with so many FTSE…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks this Fool reckons can help her build a passive income stream!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Dividend stocks that offer consistent payouts are a great way to build a second income stream. Our writer details two…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks I’d buy to target a £1,620 passive income!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy? Here are three whose dividend yields sail past the index's…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

£20K in savings? Here’s how I’d invest that and bag a second income worth £1.5k a month!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Investing a lump sum and regular monthly amounts could unlock a lucrative second income for our writer to enjoy in…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Could this 25%-yielding stock help me turn £20,000 of savings into £3,402 a month of passive income?

| James Beard

Our writer considers whether investing £20,000 in this high-yielding stock could generate a four-figure monthly passive income.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

At a 52-week low, this FTSE 100 stock looks like a big opportunity

| Stephen Wright

Discount retail is a big theme for investors at the moment. And the FTSE 100 has one of the best…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Investing Articles

2 no-brainer UK shares I wish I’d known about when I started investing

| Mark David Hartley

When starting out in the investing world, it can be scary. Here are two stable UK shares to consider for…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shein shares after the IPO?

| Jesse Williamson

Jesse Williamson looks at whether Shein shares could be a good investment with an IPO imminent.

Read more »