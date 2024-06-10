Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 iconic FTSE 250 stock to sweeten up my Stocks and Shares ISA this summer?

1 iconic FTSE 250 stock to sweeten up my Stocks and Shares ISA this summer?

I’m wondering if this mid-cap UK stock with its long history could make for a sweet addition to my Stocks and Shares ISA today.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every month I invest in my Stocks and Shares ISA to help build long-term wealth. Recently, I’ve been looking through the FTSE 250 index for potential opportunities.

One iconic name that always stands out is Tate & Lyle (LSE: TATE). The company is steeped in history and was one of the original constituents of the FTSE 30 index established in 1935.

Its name comes from Victorian-era sugar refiners Henry Tate, who funded the building of London’s Tate Gallery, and Abraham Lyle. The latter gave his name to Lyle’s Golden Syrup, one of the world’s oldest brands.

Nowadays, the company focuses on sweeteners and thickeners after the sugar brands were sold in 2010. It says: “Open any fridge or kitchen cupboard, in any household, in practically any part of the world, and you’re likely to find products containing our ingredients and solutions.”

The dividend-paying stock is down 22% over five years. Should I add it to my ISA this summer?

Profits are growing

The firm’s annual report covering the 12 months to 31 March was pretty solid. Adjusted EBITDA rose 7% year on year to £328m, while adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 18% to 55.5p. Free cash flow improved by £49m to reach £170m.

That said, revenue fell 2% to £1.65bn due to easing inflation and a strategic focus on margin improvement over volume, including cost-cutting measures.

It’s worth pointing out that the operating margin has improved from 8.5% in 2019 to 12.6% last year. So that’s encouraging to see.

The company also announced that it has completed the sale of its remaining interest in Primient for $350m. This business deals with ingredients like high fructose corn syrup and corn starch.

Selling the remaining stake in Primient means Tate & Lyle is now focused on speciality food and beverage ingredients. These offer higher margins and potentially faster growth.

The company said net proceeds from the sale would fund a share buyback programme.

Dividend

The stock seems fairly valued at 12 times forward earnings. Another positive thing to note here is that net debt has been reduced significantly. At year-end, it was £153m, down from £626m in 2022.

Last year, the dividend was raised by 3.2% to 19.1p per share, giving a yield of 2.8%. It’s reassuringly covered more than two times by earnings.

However, dividend growth has been disappointing in recent years. And the 3% forward yield doesn’t look too appealing. For context, the yield was 4% two years ago and the share price has fallen 20% since then.

My verdict

Over the last six years, the company has been executing a strategic transformation to become a growth-focused speciality food and beverage solutions business. While margins are certainly heading in the right direction, I think lack of revenue growth might weigh on the stock.

Looking ahead to this year, the firm anticipates slightly lower revenue, with EBITDA growth between 4% and 7%. And analysts aren’t forecasting much top-line action next financial year.

Long term, the global speciality food ingredient market is expected to grow at around 6% on a compound annual basis.

All things considered, it’s hard for me to get excited about either the growth rate or the 3% yield. I’d rather invest in stocks offering much faster growth or 6%+ dividend yields.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Nearing its 52-week low, this growth stock could be the bargain of the year!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Shares of this US technology giant have fallen from grace in 2024, but is the growth stock now valued at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What are the best stocks to buy with £500 in 2024?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down a growth and income share from his portfolio that he believes are the best stocks to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Time to start buying FTSE 250 shares at a bargain price?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite the FTSE 250 being on the rise, the growth index is still looking too cheap to me. So is…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 of the ‘safest’ dividend shares investors can consider in 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores the UK’s biggest Dividend Aristocrat shares to see whether these ‘safe’ investments can live up to expectations…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 55%, the Rolls-Royce share price just keeps rising! Am I missing out?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Momentum in the Rolls-Royce share price is putting the FTSE 100 to shame! Am I missing out by staying on…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Buy-to-let? This 7.3% dividend yield is a better long-term income stream

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A high dividend yield can be a tremendous source of passive income, if it’s sustainable. And this FTSE 250 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Never mind the FTSE 100. These small-cap UK shares are on fire!

| Paul Summers

The UK's top-tier index has had a good past 12 months. But our writer has found three UK shares from…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 100 giant sitting near its 52-week low?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This popular FTSE 100 stock is having a tough ride in 2024. But is this secretly a buying opportunity for…

Read more »